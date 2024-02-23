Marvin Harrison Jr. gets emotional as Ohio State WR revisits memories with father via latest IG post

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is ready for the NFL combine next week, and as the excitement builds, he took an emotional trip down memory lane.

The event, scheduled in Indianapolis, holds significance for Harrison Jr., and the NFL underlined this sentiment by sharing a touching image on its official Instagram account.

The photo features Harrison Jr.'s father, the legendary Marvin Harrison Sr., cradling a young Harrison Jr. in his arms, donning his iconic Colts jersey. Harrison Jr. reposted the NFL's post on his IG story in an emotional gesture.

Screenshot via Instagram

Here's the original post on the NFL's official account, a symbol of generational football greatness. The post beautifully captures the essence of a father passing the torch to his son.

Marvin Harrison Sr. made his mark in college football with the Syracuse Orange before becoming a first-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in the 1996 NFL draft. Over 13 seasons, he became a key figure in the Colts' success, winning Super Bowl XLI and earning his place in the team's Ring of Honor.

Harrison Sr. is widely hailed as one of the NFL's greatest wide receivers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. worth a top-three 2024 NFL draft prospect?

Everyone has their eyes on Marvin Harrison Jr. as the 2024 NFL draft approaches. However, the burning question is where former Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will land. Lately, the 6-4 prospect is a hot topic in mock drafts.

While many predict he'll be the top pick for the Arizona Cardinals, an unexpected scenario has emerged in the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's latest draft, who’s placed Harrison Jr. at No. 3 with the New England Patriots.

It’s true that the ever-so-famous Patriots are at a pivotal moment under new head coach Jerod Mayo, and Harrison's skill set, combining fluid route-running, high-point prowess and separation ability can help them bolster the offense.

While Harrison is expected to be the first receiver selected, trade scenarios involving Chicago and Washington add drama.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be able to replicate his college football performance with the Ohio State Buckeyes once he moves to the NFL? Tell us what you think in the comments below.