Michigan football injury report Week 7: Updates on Kalel Mullings, Mason Graham and more

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines have been stream rollering teams left, right and center since the season began and have won 18 straight conference games dating back to last season.

The team has had quite a few injuries over the opening weeks of the season, but that has not slowed down the Michigan machine. The Wolverines have navigated the season flawlessly and are 6-0.

The No. 2-ranked team can go 7-0 against the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 7 action in a game where they are massive favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

So, what does the Michigan medical room look like?

Expand Tweet

Michigan Injury Report for Week 7

The Wolverines' most notable injury concerns are linebacker Kalen Mullings and defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Kalen Mullings Injury Update

The Wolverines released their availability report for the game against the Indiana Hoosiers, and Mullings is definitely not available for selection.

Mason Graham Injury Update

Michigan interior lineman Mason Graham had been out for a few games with a broken finger, but he returned last weekend against Minnesota, although he played with a full cast.

Graham was sensational in his return game, and he had six tackles and a sack in the Wolverines' blowout win against the Minnesota Gophers.

J.J McCarthy, the Wolverines signal caller, was full of praise for Graham after the game.

“I don’t want to gas him up too much,” McCarthy said, “but that dude’s special.”

Jim Harbaugh, Graham's coach, piled on the praise.

“He’s becoming a lot of people’s favorite player,” Harbaugh said. “Had a few texts from different people, friends who know football, that were really impressed.”

Graham sounded positive about playing with the cast during a press conference before the clash against Indiana.

“Throughout this past week, I’ve been practicing (with the cast),” Graham said. “I’ve definitely gotten used to it. It felt pretty good today.”

“I haven’t really felt much pain,” Graham said. “It’s really protected in the club. I just wanted to be as safe as I can while playing so I don’t get a setback or anything like that. Some people always come up to me (and ask), ‘Do you hit people?’ I try not to. I just try to play as if I have two hands still, just not thinking about it so I could just play freely.”

As if the dominant Michigan Wolverines that have been crushing every team they play against couldn't get any better, their injured players are coming back to make them even more formidable.

Also Read : Brock Bowers injury update: What happened to the Georgia TE?