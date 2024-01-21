Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has built quite a reputation and a fan following himself after spending three seasons as a quarterback. The 21-year-old recently decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Furthermore, he also recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

Amid the massive transitions in his life, J.J. McCarthy is not happy with a particular fan at the moment. Recently, a fan page on Instagram with the username "katya.mccarthy" made a video edit about the former Michigan QB and his sister. McCarthy did not appreciate this gesture and took it up personally to make sure that he confronted the fan for their actions.

The Instagram page then shared a story of McCarthy texting them and asking them to stop making reels about them.

"Stop making reels of me and my sister. That's weird," McCarthy wrote

Credits: Katya McCarthy Instagram

The fan also posted a story to showcase that it was the real J.J. McCarthy who texted them via IG DM to ask them to stop making videos about him and his sisters.

The reel that this fan posted did not display the QB in any negative light. In fact, it was a heartwarming post dedicated to him on his birthday.

The 21-year-old had an excellent final year in Ann Arbor. He recorded 2,991 passing yards along with 22 TD passes and won the national championship after defeating the Washington Huskies.

However, apart from training for the upcoming draft, it looks like the QB is enjoying being an offensive lineman and sacking his fans using his image and videos for social media, which is a pretty common practice if you're famous in your field.

Fan issues an apology to J.J McCarthy and his family

After being confronted by the former J.J McCarthy, the fan shared another Instagram post where they apologized to everyone for making the edit and stated that she would not be doing it anymore.

"This is kind of gonna be the same thing on my story but I do want to say sorry. To JJ, Katya, Morgan, Megan, Caitlin, and Jim. I'm sorry to anyone else who may have felt uncomfortable with my edits or felt weird about them.

I am going to take a break, I'm gonna stop with certain edits and sorry if that upsets anyone, but I genuinely don't want JJ, and his family or anyone of that matter to feel uncomfortable with me. When I started this account that was not my intention, I was just trying to support all of you and what not. With that being said I want to thank everyone who supported me."

It looks like J.J. McCarthy has a different approach when it comes to handling fame. The question now is how will he manage it after he goes professional and plays in the NFL.

