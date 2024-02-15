J.J McCarthy took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his fiancèe Katya Kuropas on Valentine's Day. The former Michigan Wolverines QB penned a heartfelt letter for his lady love. Calling her his one and forever, McCarthy affirmed his love for his longtime partner through the social media post.

The NFL-bound star announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend last month, weeks after winning the Natty. He is currently preparing to make his way to the NFL with the draft that is due in a couple of months.

Here is the sweet note of love penned by the former Michigan Wolverines QB J.J McCarthy for his fiancèe Katya Kuropas on Valentine's Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Happy love day to my day 1 and forever. Love you baby,” McCarthy wrote with a snap of Kuropas with their pet Marley.

McCarthy's IG story on Valentine's Day.

The couple are high school sweethearts and have been together for more than half a decade. They are quite vocal about their love for each other and regularly share notes for each other on socials.

When Kuropas decides to share a snap of herself, McCarthy makes it a point to showcase his appreciation. She has been there to support him through the thick and thin of his college career. Being there for the QB’s collegiate debut as well as his national title game, and everything in between, Kuropas has been his rock solid support system for years now.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: $1.6 million NIL-valued J.J McCarthy and fiancé Katya Kuropas embark on an adventure during CFB off season

J.J McCarthy and Katya Kuropas’ engagement happened days before their birthdays

Just about a couple of weeks after J.J McCarthy won Michigan their first national title since 1997, he announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend Katya Kuropas. The couple shared adorable snaps of their big day and of course their dog Marley was a part of it all.

It seems like the QB was planning on it for quite some time as he has also thanked his partner in a letter he wrote to the Michigan fans while declaring for the 2024 Draft.

The proposal came days before both of them celebrated their 21st birthdays. Now while preparing for the wedding, they could also be preparing for the big changes in their lives as the QB waits to see where fate takes him after the draft in Detroit.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: J.J. McCarthy and fiancée Katya Kuropas share snippets from romantic weekend getaway during CFB offseason