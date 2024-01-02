“Michigan vs Everybody”: Tom Brady reacts to $100,000,000 worth Michael Phelps’ story supporting Rose Bowl team

The Rose Bowl fever has gripped the nation tightly on New Year's Day and the likes of Tom Brady and Michael Phelps aren't immune to it. The NFL GOAT took to Instagram to react to Phelps’ story supporting his team in the College football playoff game on Monday. And Brady would sure love the team that the legendary swimmer supported.

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to fight for a place in the college football national championship game. Both Brady and the $100,000,000 worth Phelps come from and competed for the same university. So no prizes for guessing that both of them backed the Wolverines in the clash.

Here is how Tom Brady reacted to Michael Phelps taking a leaf out of his playbook to support the Michigan Wolverines against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl 2024.

“YES,” Brady wrote in his Instagram story, reacting to an earlier one from Phelps.

The former Michigan quarterback started the watch trend while supporting the team on X earlier in the day. He tweeted a photo of him wearing the ‘Michigan vs Everybody’ band along with a Richard Mille watch. That's where Phelps took it from.

“Lock in,” Brady wrote in the tweet, tagging the Wolverines.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been an ardent Michigan supporter after having played from 1995 to 1999. And he will be keenly watching the action as it unfolds.

Tom Brady might want to forget Michigan's head-to-head record against Alabama

The Michigan Wolverines don't meet with the Alabama Crimson Tide every year as they play in different conferences. Both the teams have met five times before Monday's Rose Bowl and the Wolverines trail the overall series 2-3, with both the wins coming before the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

Michigan has clashed with Coach Saban's Alabama twice since he took over. The first encounter was the 2012 Cowboys Kickoff Classic which the Tide won rather easily in the end. The latest game they competed against each other was the 2020 Citrus Bowl, with Alabama taking the win yet again. So Tom Brady would want this streak to end on Monday itself.

