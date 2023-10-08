NBA legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant dons #24 USC Trojans jersey paying tribute to the Mamba during Week 6 college football matchup

The late Kobe Bryant's family was at the USC Trojans game against the Arizona Wildcats. In the tense Week 6 clash, USC needed a Caleb Williams-inspired effort to win in triple overtime.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were fresh from a family weekend at USC before attending the game.

The USC Trojans are also one of the six NCAA programs, including the UConn Huskies, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats, chosen by the Bryants to feature Mamba brands.

These programs are called 'Mamba Programs,' and their student-athletes get sporting apparel with the Kobe Bryant branding, with some even featuring the Nike Kobe "Sheath" logo.

Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of herself at the game wearing a No. 24 USC jersey on Instagram with the caption, "Mamba Forever."

The USC Trojans need Caleb William's magic once more

The USC Trojans' defense has repeatedly been criticized for being overly porous in games they are expected to dominate.

After escaping a late comeback against the Colorado Buffaloes, the Trojans' Achilles heel again showed itself in the clash against the Arizona Wildcats.

USC was a three-touchdown favorite against Arizona, but the Wildcats took the game to triple overtime before Caleb Williams bailed out the Trojans. USC won 43-41 and is now 6-0 heading into Week 7.

Williams was far from his usual flawless self, going 14-of-25 for 219 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 41 yards and three touchdowns, including the two-pointer that won the Trojans the game.

USC coach Lincoln Riley saw it differently, praising his team's ability to come back from 17-0 down.

“A lot of teams don’t win this game,” Riley said. “You go down 17-0, and you don’t recover, and you have kind of a sequence there at the end of the game, and you don’t refocus back up, get the job done and win it in overtime.

"We had multiple opportunities where I think if our culture, if our guys wasn’t strong enough, I think we would’ve been sitting here without a smile on our face right now. So it feels good to be 6-0. A lot to correct. A lot of new battles getting ready to come up, and I’m proud of this team for finding a way to win this week.”

As long as potential 2024 NFL first-round pick Caleb Williams remains healthy, the Trojans will feel invincible with the reigning Heisman winner on the gridiron, no matter their defensive frailties.