Top 5 college football QBs who are potential first-round picks for 2024 NFL draft feat. Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams and more

This year's college football draft class has been termed as one of the most quarterback-heavy, talent-wise.

Based on how the season is unfolding, here are the five likeliest 2024 first-round quarterback NFL draft picks:

#5. J.J McCarthy

Michigan's J.J McCarthy has led his team to a 5-0 start, and the Wolverines are one of the favorites for the national championship.

His coach, Jim Harbaugh, compared him to college football Hall of Fame QB Andrew Luck, high praise indeed.

"I hate to compare, right? Because he's very much like Andrew Luck, a quarterback that's once in a generation," Harbaugh said. "I knew it first with Andrew Luck the way he took the field for his first practice as a true freshman. The way he walks on. You see it with other players."

A CBS mock draft had McCarthy being picked No. 7 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 draft.

#4. Quinn Ewers

Texas' Quinn Ewers has shrugged off a sluggish start to the season to lead Steve Sarkisian's team to a perfect 5-0 record.

His crowning moment came in Tuscaloosa when he led the Longhorns to a dominant victory against Nick Saban's Alabama. He threw for 349 yards, resulting in three touchdowns in that game.

Ewers has thrown for 1358 yards for ten touchdowns and one interception this season.

#3. Michael Penix Jr.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing yards with 1,999 yards resulting in 16 touchdowns.

He has led the Huskies to a flawless 5-0 record and is simply one of the best signal callers in the FBS division.

His value has been reflected in the fact that he became the first student-athlete signed on by Adidas. He could be an attractive option for NFL teams due to his maturity and rocket left arm.

#2. Bo Nix

Oregon's Bo Nix staked his claim for the top spot with a dominant showing against the Colorado Buffaloes with the whole nation watching. He has thrown only one interception this season.

The Ducks QB did not disappoint in the game, which drew 10.3 million viewers, by far the highest audience in this nascent college football season, primarily due to the Deion Sander's effect.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has given Nix the platform to become a severe threat to the other QBs with a talented team that should challenge for major college football honors.

It can only help Nix's value if he were to be in contention for a Heisman and maintain his place as one of the most coveted QBs in the 2024 draft.

#1. Caleb Williams tops the CFB QB 2024 draft picks

Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman winner and is currently the favorite to repeat last season's heroics again this season. Widely touted as an undisputed No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, Williams is college football's most talented QB.

Former Colorado coach Rick Neuheisel even compared Williams to Patrick Mahomes in an interview on the "Dan Patrick Show."

“I see Patrick Mahomes. I see a guy that just basically understands, certainly, the play called, but then loves to play the play that he creates by extension," Neuheisel said. "Kind of has a sixth sense of where these guys are going to end up being and can throw them open. He’s magnificent.”

Caleb's father, Carl Williams, threw the cat amongst the pigeons with his declaration about his son possibly returning to USC next season under certain circumstances.

"He's got two shots at the apple," Carl said. "So if there's not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school."

A lot can change as the season heats up, and there will definitely be a few risers and sliders as the season unfolds. The QB battle will be one of the most intriguing college football narratives.