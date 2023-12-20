Before the big Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Michigan, Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban spoke about his re­spect for Jim Harbaugh's family legacy. Saban talked about the Harbaugh family's impact on his coaching career.

The Alabama coach gave an insight into his bond with the Harbaugh family at his Monday night press conference. His conne­ction to the Harbaughs goes back to when he was a secondary coach and got their support.

“It’s a great family, the Harbaugh family. I’ve known the dad. He used to help me when I was an old secondary coach."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He shared stories not just about Jim Harbaugh, but also about Tom Crean, who's part of the extended Harbaugh family:

"Tom Crean was an assistant basketball coach for Tom Izzo when I was back at Michigan State. He's a good man, good friend."

Preparing for the Rose Bowl: Nick Saban's perspective

As we head towards the Rose Bowl, Nick Saban spared a few words about their preparations for the game against Michigan Wolve­rines, led by Jim Harbaugh.

He mentioned George He­low joining the game plan. His experience of being in the system will be counted on during the intense playoff time­s.

Saban highlighted that Helow knows Alabama's strategies well. His help in creating a dee­p-dive scouting report jibes with Saban's de­votion to detailed groundwork.

"George has been here before. He was with us for a long time. Knows our system... So that's the purpose, just to add sort of a special assistant to me, to get me up to speed on what's happening. So, that's the reason we've always done that."

When addressing the challenge posed by Michigan's offense and the potential for trick plays, Nick Saban commended Harbaugh's team for their offensive skills.

He noted the importance of defensive discipline and eye control, highlighting that Michigan's strategic approach requires a heightened level of readiness from his players.

"I think they do a really good job on offense week-to-week and they've got a pretty good plan formationally in terms of their ability to go out and give you some different looks.

"It's a challenge for the players to have the discipline and the eye control to look at the right things, so that when those kind of plays come up, you're in position to play them."

In a brief update on player progression, Saban commented on Jase McClellan's recovery since the SEC Championship game. He highlighted the ongoing evaluation of the player's fitness and readiness for the Rose Bowl, stating:

"He's getting better. I think it's probably still too early to tell. He's getting ready to do dry-land running and some things"

In light of the unrest over Michigan's sign-stealing controversy, Nick Saban was asked about tweaks to Alabama's signals for the Rose Bowl. He confirmed that while changes are made, their main concentration is on carrying out their game strategy.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season