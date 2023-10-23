Nick Saban drops an honest review on ex-Alabama stars Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts squaring off for a thrilling encounter - "Doesn't surprise me"

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is looking forward to a thrilling NFL encounter that features two of his former star quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

Both Tagovailoa, now with the Miami Dolphins, and Hurts, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, will face off in a marquee game during the NFL's Week 7 schedule.

In his interview with ESPN, Nick Saban couldn’t be more proud of the journey of these two talented players from their time at Alabama to their current roles in the NFL.

Tagovailoa and Hurts once led the Alabama Crimson Tide

Saban saw, first-hand, the unique bond between Tagovailoa and Hurts. He highlights how their competition at Alabama is a sub-context of this exciting NFL matchup. Saban said on ESPN:

“These two guys that you’re talking about playing against each other tonight. It’s almost destiny the way these guys worked and competed with each other that they would have the chance to do it again in the NFL, and I’m very proud of both of them.”

However, their history at the Alabama Crimson Tide is intertwined and noteworthy. Hurts initially led the Crimson Tide to consecutive College Football Playoff national championship games in 2016 and 2017.

In the latter championship, Tagovailoa took the reins from Hurts at halftime and engineered a dramatic comeback victory after trailing 13-0 to Georgia. Tagovailoa became the starting quarterback in 2018 with Hurts playing second fiddle to the lefty.

Coach Nick Saban managed to convince Jalen Hurts to stay an extra year. He wanted Hurts to work on his passing skills.

“I honestly believe that Jalen improved more as a passer during the year that he wasn’t playing than in the years that he did play,” Saban reckoned.

Nick Saban is a fan of Tua Tagovailoa

Saban also shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa and his performance in the NFL. Tagovailoa currently leads the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. Saban said:

“Tua is a quick decision-maker. He’s going to get the ball out of his hand quick. Understands the offense well. It doesn’t surprise me that, with the players he’s surrounded with, that he’s having a great year.”

The journey from their college days at Alabama to the bright lights of the NFL has been amazing for both Tagovailoa and Hurts. Nick Saban takes pride in chiseling his former players. He loves seeing the recognition of their hard work and development.