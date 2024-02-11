The legendary Nick Saban has a reputation for his sharp wit. He found himself in a lighthearted exchange with a reporter at the Peniox Open Golf Tournament.

The reporter playfully questioned Saban about potential job opportunities if he had stayed another year to prove himself at Alabama. Chuckling, Saban responded:

"Yea... well... it was a really tough decision, you know. We're excited about having the opportunity to start our next phase of life and do things like this [referring to playing golf at the Peniox Open Golf tournament], have fun."

The reporter then cheekily probed Arizona State, saying:

“What you've wanted to do which I think was focus on Arizona State, kind of rebuilding our program here. Why you been dodging the program? You scared of the Pac-12? Now it's Big-12. You can handle.”

Saban's response, delivered with his trademark charm, resonated with Alabama fans:

"If I was gonna coach, I would have stayed at Alabama forever."

Arizona and Arizona State are moving to the Big 12 in the upcoming season, a significant shift from their longstanding presence in the Pac-12 since 1978.

Nick Saban believes his golf skills can be better

The former Alabama coach may have conquered the college football world, but he's now confronting a new challenge: improving his golf game. Saban recently competed in the Celebrity Pro-Am at the Waste Management Open.

In a post-round interview, Saban expressed his thoughts on his golf skills, saying:

"I think good, I think good. I mean, it's always a challenge, but you just got to keep on overcoming all the adversity, you have in any sport. But, I think that's a great lesson for us all to learn by playing sports."

Despite stepping away from the pressure and demands of Alabama football, Saban remains engaged with the game. Currently, he’s finding joy in meeting new people and participating in events like the Celebrity Pro-Am.

Proud of his passion for coaching, Saban acknowledged the inevitability of exploring new endeavors in retirement. Reflecting on his decision, he said:

"I don’t want to really quit work, I just didn’t want to work all the time."

The 72-year-old will be seen as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay program and part of their NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage.

