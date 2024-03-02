Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to amplify former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Terrion Arnold’s message to his mom. With that, she also left a little message for the NFL-bound star.

Arnold had a stellar career under Coach Saban in Tuscaloosa, establishing himself as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He also showcased his skills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, dominating the position-based drills. But for Kristen, the highlight was his heartfelt message to his mom.

Here is what Kristen Saban had to say to former Alabama Crimson Tide DB Terrion Arnold.

“Angel. We’re all proud of you bro,” the 28-year-old wrote in her Instagram story.

Coach Saban's daughter had to say this.

Talking to the NFL media after his workout at the Combine, Arnold said that he was proud of his mother, who overcame a lot of adversity after having him. Despite people doubting and counting his mother out, she managed to raise a star. He also hoped that he had made his community in Tallahassee, Florida proud by giving his all on the field. The message went instantly viral and thus drew a reaction from his former head coach’s daughter.

Arnold had been quite close with Kristen's mom Miss Terry and a cult favorite in Alabama. He accounted for 108 tackles, 20 pass deflections and six interceptions during his time there. When he left for the draft, he made everyone, including Kristen Saban, emotional.

Kristen Saban's message to Terrion Arnold when the DB declared for the NFL draft

Terrion Arnold declared for the draft back in January after Alabama lost out to the Michigan Wolverines in the college football playoffs. That moment made Kristen Saban quite emotional and she penned down a heartfelt note for him. In a nutshell, she wanted him to go and be great, just like his IG handle says.

"Sobbing. Go be GREAT. It was so fun watching you play and even more fun watching you become a part of our family. Love you,” Kristen said at the time.

The draft is approaching quickly and the new generation of talent is ready to take their place in the NFL. Arnold is expected to be a first-round pick, showcasing his high draft stock. It remains to be seen whether he can translate his college heroics at the professional level.

