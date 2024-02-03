Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has been a fan of Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian’s fashion sense for some time now. She has even credited the Texas Longhorns coach's wife for helping develop her own style statement. So when Loreal shared her new look with fans on social media, the 28-year-old couldn't resist having a say about it.

Loreal took to Instagram on Friday to share a glamorous look, livened by her boots and long coat. She also topped her look with stunning accessories and jewelry.

“Over the knee boots and long coats are,” Loreal wrote in the caption with a fire emoji.

As always, the look drew a lot of attention from the college football world. Among those was former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban. Kristen slid into the comments section to share her opinion of the latest look from the luxury stylist.

“This might be my absolute fave look you have done,” Kristen wrote.

Kristen's reaction to Loreal's new look.

The Longhorns first lady modeled a black and white checkered long coat over a black see-through dress. She also matched her belt with the coat and wore long black boots. Loreal Sarkisian topped her look with a luxury watch and a bag from Balmain Paris.

When Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban credited Loreal Sarkisian for helping develop her style

In an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram, Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban opened up about developing her fashion sense. According to her, Loreal Sarkisian was one of the people who helped her get comfortable with her style and build her confidence in it.

"I’ve had a lot of inspiration from people like Loreal Sarkisian and Mary Whisenhunt," Kristen wrote last month. "They showed me that embracing your own style and owning your confidence is huge and to just make a leap into something if you love it. Doesn't matter if someone else loves it or not."

Loreal and Kristen are well-known in college football for their gameday looks and fashion. They also greatly respect each other, as evident by their interactions on the subject.

