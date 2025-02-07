Oklahoma football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Jalen Hurts and more

For the third year in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners will have more active players in Super Bowl than any other program in the country. Seven former Sooners will play this Sunday in New Orleans for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a one-player increase compared to the last two Super Bowls, when the program had six each time. Two Oklahoma players are also looking to join Ken Norton Jr. as the only one to win three straight Super Bowls.

Of course, Norton did it with different teams, as he won Super Bowls XXVII and XVIII with the Dallas Cowboys and XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the seven former Oklahoma Sooners that will be available to play Sunday in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Oklahoma players in Super Bowl LIX

Creed Humphrey had a solid career at Oklahoma. - Source: Imagn

#1. Hollywood Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood Brown started his college career in 2016 at the College of Canyons (Junior College) before transferring to Oklahoma the following year. There, he became one of the top wide receivers in college football for the following two years, where he totaled 132 receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Picked at No. 25 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, he would spend three years in Maryland before getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. After two years in the desert, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

The former Baltimore Raven will be making his Super Bowl debut on Sunday. Brown missed most of the season due to a shoulder injury and finished the year with nine receptions for 91 yards. He added three catches for 35 yards in the AFC Championship Game.

#2. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey is currently one of the top centers in football. The Shawnee, Oklahoma native had a strong college career. He was a Freshman All-American in 2018, second-team All-American in 2019 and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He was selected 63rd overall by Kansas City in the following NFL Draft.

He’s become a staple in the Chiefs' offensive line and is one of the players looking for a third straight Super Bowl win.

#3. Wanya Morris, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

After two years with the Tennessee Volunteers, Wanya Morris transferred to Norman for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He started eight games for the Sooners and played in 15. In 2022, he was selected second-team All-Big 12.

Morris was drafted in the third round of the 2023 Draft by KC and has seen playing time mostly as a backup. He scored his first career touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after lining up at tight end at the goal line.

#4. Samaje Perine, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The veteran running back was Oklahoma’s all-time leading rusher when he entered the 2017 Draft, with 4,122 yards. He also finished with 49 rushing touchdowns and 4,443 total yards.

Samaje Perine was drafted by Washington in the fourth round. After stints with four different teams, he joined the Chiefs before the 2024 season and finished the season with 412 total yards and two touchdowns

This will be Perine’s second Super Bowl appearance after he played for the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

#5. James Winchester, LS, Kansas City Chiefs

James Winchester was a long-snapper with the Sooners from 2009 to 2012. His father, Mike, also wore the Oklahoma uniform as a punter in the 1980s. He went undrafted but signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2013.

After being released in August of 2013, he signed with Kansas City in March 2015 and hasn’t looked back. The Chiefs long snapper is a three-time Super Bowl champion and has handled long-snapping duties since 2015.

#6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts began his college career at Alabama, where he was a starter on a squad that also included Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. After starting for two years in Tuscaloosa and being relegated to the backup spot as a junior, Hurts transferred to Norman for his senior season, where he was a Heisman finalist.

He finished his college career with 9,477 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also ran for 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns and was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After spending his first season on the bench, Hurts would be named the starter ahead of the 2021 season. After leading the Eagles to the playoffs in his first year as a starter, he took the team to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, where they lost a nail-biter to KC. He will look to get some measure of revenge in this year’s game.

#7. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson began his college career as a quarterback and tight end at Kilgore Junior College in Texas. He would then transfer to Oklahoma as a tight end and then a defensive end, but injuries in the offensive line forced him to move to the offensive side. He was a third-team All-American as a senior.

After a strong Senior Bowl, Johnson was drafted fourth overall by Philadelphia in the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s a five-time All-Pro, three of those as a first-team selection.

