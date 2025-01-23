"Only way you can spell hope for us is: D-E-I-O-N!": Former Cowboys star wants Jerry Jones to make bold choice

The rumor mill has been churning about Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders joining the Dallas Cowboys. After reports emerged that owner Jerry Jones reached out to Coach Prime with a potential offer, Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was 'intrigued' by the offer but still loves his job in Boulder.

The Dallas Cowboys finished with a 7-10 campaign this season, leading to parting ways with coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons, opening the door for several prospects to take over. On Thursday's episode of Speak on FS1, ex-Cowboys star Micahel Irvin endorsed Deion Sanders as the next coach of the Cowboys.

Making a passionate plea, Irvin talked about how the franchise has been waiting for Super Bowl glory for nearly three decades. He urged Jones to make the right decision by hiring Coach Prime who, according to him, could end the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought.

"Jerry, you have tough decisions to make," Irvin said. "With this decision, you must understand that it has been 30 long years. That drought is the longest drought of any NFC team, that means 1/3 of the Cowboys nation has never lived the glory of a championship victory.

"We need a coach that can bring us togetherness, discipline and a collective will on the field and give us great hope. ....The only way you can spell hope for us is -D-E-I-O-N! D-E-I-O-N! Deion Sanders will bring us that hope. Jerry, make the right decision, because we can't endure the wrong for another 30 damn years."

Deion Sanders played for the Cowboys for five seasons (1995-1999), winning Super Bowl XXX. Irvin believes that hiring Coach Prime could reignite that lost fire in the team and revive their hopes of competing for the Lombardi trophy.

Cam Newton has doubts about Deion Sanders conditions if he transitions to the NFL

Coach Prime has said that the only condition that could entice him to transition to the NFL is the opportunity to coach both his sons Shedeur and Shilo. It means that if a team wants Sanders as their coach, they will have to draft both his sons in April.

On the 4th and 1 podcast, ex-Heisman winner Cam Newton had some difficult questions for Jerry Jones amid Coach Prime's conditions and the possibility of him joining the Cowboys.

"What if, they (Cowboys) do get Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime in this situation, what do you do with Dak Prescott? Because Prime himself said, 'The only way I consider is if I coach my sons,'" Newton said. "Plural. What are you gonna do with Dak?

"Now, when do you draft Shedeur? And Shedeur's making it clear he wants to be the first quarterback taken off the board. Do you trade up and find yourself in an Atlanta Falcons situation? So my major concern is this, if it does happen, how long does Jerry Jones give Deion Sanders?"

The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in this year's NFL draft. It will be interesting to see if they appoint Deion Sanders as their coach ahead of the upcoming season.

