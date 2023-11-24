Overview of Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's preparation for Egg bowl face-off against Mississippi State in Week 13

College football enthusiasts in Mississippi eagerly anticipate the upcoming Egg Bowl showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The in-state rivalry has consistently delivered intense and memorable moments, and fans would want more of the same in Thursday's matchup.

The 2023 edition carries special significance for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who is determined to reclaim last year's loss and secure a double-digit win season. As the stage is set for this high-stakes encounter, Kiffin's strategic approach and the unique challenges posed by a short week are under the spotlight.

Early preparation and the impact on Ole Miss

In a surprising move, Kiffin and the Rebels decided to start their Egg Bowl preparations early, even before their last regular-season matchup against Louisiana-Monroe.

This departure from the conventional scheduling approach reflects Kiffin's keen awareness of the rivalry's gravity.

Lane Kiffin during Ole Miss v Alabama matchup

Despite a close first half against ULM, Ole Miss emerged victorious, showcasing Kiffin's gamble as a calculated risk that paid off. The 35-3 win positions the No. 12 Rebels (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) well for the quick turnaround ahead of the Egg Bowl.

The coach emphasizes the physical toll of playing a night game in the SEC versus an early non-conference game at home, illustrating how such disparities can affect a team's performance. This year, both programs are on a more level playing field in terms of scheduling, providing a fairer platform for the rivalry clash.

Mississippi State's uncertainty and the "House Money" factor

Mississippi State, at 5-6, finds itself in a precarious position, needing a win to secure a postseason berth. The mid-season firing of coach Zach Arnett adds an element of unpredictability, with interim coach Greg Knox steering the ship.

Kiffin acknowledges the potential danger in this situation, emphasizing the challenge of changing philosophies and tactics in a short span.

The "playing with house money" analogy suggests that Mississippi State, with uncertainty surrounding its coaching situation, might adopt an all-out, unpredictable approach.

Kiffin's pragmatic attitude toward the Egg Bowl is evident as he downplays the emotional aspects, emphasizing the need for solid preparation and performance.

The coach recognizes the significance of the rivalry with the Rebels but underscores the importance of not letting emotions override strategic gameplay. This sentiment is echoed by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who stresses the team's focus on staying grounded and approaching the game with the right mindset.