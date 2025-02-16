"Painted nails is crazy" - CFB fans react as Ryan Williams and Co. attend the Alabama-Auburn showdown 

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams made a name for himself as one of the Crimson Tide's top performers as a freshman. Alongside Ohio State Buckeyes star WR Jeremiah Smith, Williams was one of the freshmen who garnered the most headlines during the 2024 college football season.

Ad

Williams, along with Alabama running back Jam Miller turned heads on Saturday when they attended the pivotal men's basketball clash between the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 1-ranked Auburn. The Tigers won 94-85.

Williams continued his trend of painting his nails, like former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, and inspired discourse among college football fans. He explained why he painted his nails during a news conference before Alabama faced Georgia in October.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I wore these with my green suit,” Williams said. “We’ll change it up, pretty much every week. My little sister, she just loves doing nails and I support her fully."

Expand Tweet

Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the duo's presence at the game.

"Ryan Williams in the house," a fan wrote, along with a GIF.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Losers there to watch losers, another fan wrote.

"I bet Ryan could go in and give them 25," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some chose to focus on the WR painting his nails.

"Painted nails is crazy," one fan tweeted.

"Selling nail polish?" another fan tweeted.

"Did he bring her nail polish?" one fan wrote.

When Nick Saban praised Ryan Williams maturity

Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban recruited Williams for the Crimson Tide in 2023 before his shock retirement in January 2024. When Saban made his announcement, Williams was one of the players who immediately jumped into the transfer portal, although he was talked out of it by new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Ad

In his role as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay," after Williams performed admirably against the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Saban praised his maturity despite questions about his mentality.

“Ryan Williams is a mature competitor, man,” Saban said. “He’s one of the most mature kids I’ve ever recruited. As a freshman, he showed maturity. What that really tells you, when a guy is a mature competitor, is he can focus on the things that matter. For a 17-year-old guy, this guy is explosive. He’s got great hands. He can run after the catch.”

Ad

Williams recently signed a lucrative NIL deal with nail polish brand, Sally Hansen, the same brand that signed former Duke Blue Devils star Jared McCain to a NIL deal last year when he showed off his painted nails during games.

Williams is one of the most visible student-athletes in college football due to the program that he plays for and his star power on the field. He has shaken off comments about his style choices in the past as he heads into his second season in Tuscaloosa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback