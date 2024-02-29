PHOTO: Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian flaunts luxurious Givenchy bag worth $1650 via latest IG post

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took to Instagram to flaunt a luxurious Givenchy bag. The luxury stylist shared a photo of the red bag along with her accessories for a fashion show in Europe. The bag, worth around $1650, certainly caught the attention of those who got a look.

Loreal is currently in Europe to attend a fashion event in partnership with Givenchy. She announced the partnership in October last year and has since marked her presence at various events across the United States and abroad.

The latest snap was seemingly clicked just before her latest show with the luxury brand.

Here is how Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, showed off her accessories before a fashion show with Givenchy in Europe.

“Show Day….,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.

The snap showed her Red Antigona Toy Top Handle Bag, worth $1650 according to Shopstyle, along with diamond jewelry and a luxurious wrist watch. Her name peaked on a nameplate behind all the accessories, leaving nothing to guess as to who all that luxury items belong to.

Loreal has been a regular at the Longhorns’ football games and made a name for herself with her unique fashion style.

She regularly shares her new looks with fans, inspiring some of the college football elite to uplift their fashion game for game days and beyond. Recently, she even gave advice on what to carry while traveling to Europe.

Loreal Sarkisian shared a list of her travel ‘must haves’

Just before leaving for the Givenchy assignment in Europe, Loreal Sarkisian shared some valuable travel advice with the fans. She shared a video on Instagram, listing all the essential items that, according to her, she cannot travel without.

Her list included Lysol wipes, a makeup bag, compression socks, an iPad, and her phones that are dedicated to her work, along with chargers and European travel adaptors, among other things.

“When traveling, what are your ‘must haves’ in your carry on?” Loreal asked the fans watching the video.

While Loreal showcases her talent in Europe, her husband, Steve Sarkisian, is preparing for the 2024 season with the Longhorns. It will be the head coach's fourth season in Austin and the team's first in the SEC after they ditched the Big 12 to join the most lucrative conference in college football.

