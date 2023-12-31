Robert Griffin III's bold prediction about FSU's snub from the College Football Playoffs is crumbling like a house of cards as the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

Griffin tweeting a video from his bathroom, was still not over the fact that Florida State was excluded from the playoffs. Before the Orange Bowl kickoff, Griffin adamantly tweeted,

"In case you forgot, Florida State earned the right to play in the College Football Playoff and were SNUBBED. That’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s a bonafide fact. #FSUTwitter"

He argued that FSU's achievements on the field deserved a playoff spot, emphasizing their undefeated Power 5 Conference Champion status and notable victories. In response to his tweet, an X user (@young_ent_) replied to RGIII,

“Get out the bathroom and watch them get destroyed by Georgia ”

However, the reality on the field tells a different story. As the Orange Bowl unfolded, Georgia's 39-point lead at the end of the first half contradicted Griffin's claims.

The Orange Bowl has turned into a one-sided affair so far, with Georgia's exposing the shortcomings of Florida State. The Seminoles must be missing their star quarterback, Jordan Travis, whose injury was the main reason cited by the CFP committee that led to the snubbing of Florida State.

The reality check on the field is challenging the earlier narrative of Robert Griffin III, and his confident take is undeniably aging like sour milk in the face of Georgia's dominance.

Why was FSU snubbed from the CFP?

The exclusion of FSU from the College Football Playoffs (CFP) left fans questioning the selection committee's decision despite an impressive season. The Seminoles' unbeaten streak and their 16-6 ACC title victory against Louisville should have been enough, yet the committee opted for other teams. So, what led to the Seminoles' snub?

The pivotal factor was the season-ending injury to starting QB Jordan Travis. Despite backup Tate Rodemaker stepping up and later, third-string QB Brock Glenn taking charge, the committee deemed FSU's altered lineup unfit for a top-four spot.

Committee chairman Boo Carrigan emphasized the impact of key player availability, stating,

"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," Carrigan said. "An incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team, right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team."

In contrast, Alabama's one-loss record and SEC Championship triumph over the Georgia Bulldogs secured their playoff spot.

