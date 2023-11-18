Robert Griffin III net worth: Exploring ex-NFL QB's wealth in 2023

Robert Griffin III is a sports analyst and former NFL quarterback. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner played in the NFL for eight seasons before his career was unfortunately curtailed by injuries.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Griffin III is worth an estimated $13 million. This net worth comes from his NFL salary, endorsement deals, and savvy investments off the gridiron. These days, RGIII analyzes games on television and social media.

He is regularly tapped into the affairs of the league and offers premium commentary across his social media handles.

Robert Griffin III's Career Earnings

According to Spotrac, Robert Griffin III made $33,235,752 in his eight-year NFL career. The 2012 Draft second overall pick was drafted by the Washington Redskins, and he promptly signed a lucrative rookie deal worth $21.1 million over four years.

RGIII received the entirety of his contract with Washington before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

The former Heisman Trophy winner earned $6,984,375 in his sole season at Cleveland. The franchise initially thought that they'd be getting the college football version of RGIII, but unfortunately, injuries had other ideas.

RGIII's last bus stop was in Baltimore, where he backed up a young Lamar Jackson. He was used as a utility piece on the franchise and earned $5,132,279 over three years with the franchise. He hasn't played in the league since leaving the Ravens in 2020.

Robert Griffin III's NFL Legacy

Robert Griffin III had all the tools to be a superstar upon entering the National Football League. He could run like Cam Newton on the Carolina Panthers, he could throw like Jared Goff on the Los Angeles Rams, and he had the charisma to be the face of the league for years to come.

However, niggling injuries curtailed RGIII's undeniable potential, and it saw him out of the league after barely turning 30. As an NFL player, he bagged the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, one Pro Bowl selection, and the QB spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

These accolades pale in comparison to his collegiate laurels, but at least he lived the dream of many others—to play quarterback in the National Football League.

These days, RGIII covers the NFL and other major sporting events. Also, he offered his services to the Cleveland Browns after franchise QB Deshaun Watson got hurt for the rest of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Browns decide to give RGIII a call.