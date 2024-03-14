"Sherrone Moore gets another win over Ryan Day": Michigan fans roast Ohio State as Buckeyes lose assistant coach to Wolverines

Sherrone Moore's recent hire of running backs coach Tony Alford from Ohio State has stirred up excitement among Michigan Wolverines fans while simultaneously drawing jabs from their rivals in Columbus. Alford, who joins Michigan after an eight-year tenure with the Buckeyes, brings a wealth of experience and a track record of coaching success.
Upon Alford's exit, Michigan's fans rejoiced over the new coach. Meanwhile, Ohio State followers were the targets of friendly banter from those dressed in maize and blue.
"Sherrone Moore gets another win over Ryan Day."
Here is how fans are reacting.
Joining Michigan after eight years with the Buckeyes, Tony Alford brings much experience and a history of coaching wins. His time at Ohio State saw him play a key part in grooming outstanding running backs, not excluding Ezekiel Elliott, J.K. Dobbins and TreVeyon Henderson. He has successfully directed four rushers to notch 1,000-yard seasons.
Alford's coaching expertise extends beyond running backs, as he coached wide receivers at Notre Dame, where he helped mold players like Michael Floyd into first-round NFL draft picks.
Besides, Alford's excellent skills also reach to the field of recruiting. He's often got top-class potential players, like TreVeyon Henderson, who is a five-star recruit. Even though his origin is Ohio, Alford's competence in recruiting is not limited to one area.
With Tony Alford's addition, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore completes his on-field staff, boasting one of the nation's most talented and versatile coaching lineups. The move not only bolsters Michigan's coaching ranks but also deals a blow to rival Ohio State, further fueling the competitive fire between the two schools.
Sherrone Moore prepares to lead Michigan amid transition
Sherrone Moore, Michigan's new coach, is faced with a significant task. He is succeeding Jim Harbaugh, who leads the Los Angeles Chargers. This shift has left a considerable gap, especially given Harbaugh's achievement of winning a national championship for the Wolverines.
Even with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaving for the NFL with Harbaugh and the expected departure of important players like quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the NFL draft, a hopeful mood remains in the Michigan camp.
McCarthy voiced faith in Sherrone Moore at the NFL scouting combine:
"He’s earned his stripes, and the boys love him. They’re behind him, and with those two things they’re gonna be successful no matter what.”
In 2023, Sherrone Moore's temporary run highlighted his talent. With Jim Harbaugh suspended, Moore steered the team to major wins, particularly against No. 10 Penn State and No. 2 Ohio State, four times in a row. His duties as the offensive leader also played a big part in securing Michigan's first national championship since 1997, emphasizing his preparedness to take on the chief coaching role permanently.