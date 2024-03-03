Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took to Instagram to break her silence on a grim subject related to her. She said that she had come to know about an imposter pretending to be her. She revealed the area code that the imposter was allegedly using and asked fans to not engage in a conversation with them.

Loreal is a celebrity stylist, known for her impeccable taste in fashion. She is popular in the college football world for her unwavering support for the Texas Longhorns.

Loreal Sarkisian took to her Instagram stories and said:

“ALERT. There is someone pretending to be me using a 601 area code! It's NOT me. Please do not engage in conversation! And I do not know who it is!!”

Loreal's message for the fans.

She also added how she felt about it:

“This is so irritating….. what's wrong with people man!”

The area code that Loreal said the imposter was using placed them in Mississippi. The code covers the central and southern parts of the state. While the identity of the perpetrator isn't known yet, it looks like a case of identity theft.

Loreal Sarkisian's trip to Europe

Before the imposter situation, Loreal Sarkisian was enjoying a trip to Europe. She gave some travel advice to fans before heading out for the trip, revealing her list of the ‘must haves’ when going to Europe.

Her list included Lysol wipes, a makeup bag, compression socks, an iPad, and her phones that are dedicated to her work. There were also chargers and European travel adaptors, along with her passport, some snacks to munch on, and a blanket in her stylish black bag.

She also shared snippets from a fashion event while she was there, flaunting her luxurious Givenchy bag, among other things. The fashion stylist has a deal with the brand and is regular at their events.

