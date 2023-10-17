"Tank for Caleb Williams" - Angry fans throw punches at Soldier Field after USC QB becomes center of debate during Bears vs Vikings game  

When you talk about talented quarterbacks today, Caleb Williams is always projected to be at the top of the list. After transferring from Oklahoma to USC last year, the 21-year-old had a breakout season and is viewed as a hot prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams made a huge impression in the world of college football last season. He put up 4,537 passing yards and 42 TD passes, which also earned him the Heisman award. Apart from this, he is projected to be the No.1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.

But recently, Caleb Williams became the topic of discussion during a heated moment that took place at an NFL game. The Chicago Bears were playing the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on the weekend. The Bears lost 13-19 on their home turf, which meant that they have only been able to win one game so far this season.

After the loss, Bears fans got into a fistfight with the Vikings fanbase outside the stadium. The reason for this fight was that a Vikings fan made fun of their counterparts by yelling:

"TANK FOR CALEB".

Expand Tweet

Tanking in the NFL means that a team is deliberately trying to have a bad season so that they can get higher draft picks in the upcoming draft. With the way the Bears have been performing this season, the comment did not seem to sit well with them. After this, a fan wearing a Justin Fields jersey lashed out, as authorities had to finally bring an end to this battle royale-type fiasco.

To some, Caleb Williams is a generational talent in the world of football. To others, he is just overhyped. But the fact that the 21-year-old possesses talent is undeniable. However, even he did not have a great game when USC lost to Notre Dame 48-20 last weekend.

Expand Tweet

The game may have been one of the worst performances we have seen out of Caleb Williams on the field. He just managed a passing record of 199 yards and one TD, while throwing for three INTs. Apart from this, he felt the pressure of the Notre Dame defense and was sacked six times.

This led to many fans criticizing the young quarterback, calling him a bust. Many even wondered if he would actually be the No.1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Caleb Williams wants to play for Miami in the NFL

Earlier while speaking to People Magazine, Caleb Williams opened up about how he wants to be a part of the Miami Dolphins while making his transition into the NFL. He then went on to justify this take by talking about how he likes being around younger coaches and the Dolphins feel like a team he can get comfortable with quickly.

Expand Tweet

"I like to be around younger coaches. I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot", Williams said.

However, there may also be the possibility of Caleb Williams returning for another year of college football if he does not get to play with a team he wants to play.

Currently, the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos look like teams with the potential top-five picks in the 2024 draft. So it will be interesting to see what the USC quarterback decides on going forward.