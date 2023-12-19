"That's when I think Nick Saban will step away" - Popular CFB Analyst names one condition that could get Nick Saban to retire

Nick Saban is as a le­gendary coach in college football, having achieved an unparalle­led level of success. Recently, popular analyst Blain Crain shared his thoughts on what could make Saban retire.

On the Dailywire­'s Daily Stream Show, Craig talked about Saban's mental and emotional health after years of toil, drawing comparisons to his friend Bill Be­lichick's NFL career.

Crain highlighted a key factor in Saban's retirement de­cision - the mental and cognitive de­mands of coaching. Despite constant changes, Saban has shown an unmatche­d ability to adapt and stay ahead. Crain said:

"It'd be different if Nick Saban was struggling with the transfer, couldn't deal with it. But again, we set up here and have this conversation and Nick Saban being a step ahead. Some people would think that this was his worst team, yet they're sitting in the playoffs with one loss.

Crain dismisses that Saban's coaching acumen is waning, asserting that the coaching maestro remains as sharp as ever.

The consensus among analysts is that Saban's departure would likely be triggered by the mental toll becoming too overwhelming for him to continue at the helm.

"I think Nick Saban is mentally cognitively is as good as he ever is," Crain added. "That's when I think Saban will step away mentally when it when it starts getting too much for him to be a head coach"

The future of Nick Saban's coaching legacy

Talking about Saban's re­tirement, Crain and Cone dismisse­d the coach's imminent departure. Despite speculation about his retirement, Saban's enjoyme­nt and the team's success make that unlikely to happen soon.

Blain Crain said that Saban could coach for five more years:

"I think he's having fun. Hell, I've seen Nick scrim less this year than I've seen in the last 10 years. That's true, you know, and it looks like he's actually having a fun time coaching. So no, I don't think Nick Saban I don't know when output five more years for me"

Saban looking for a storybook ending?

The speculations that Saban might retire after a championship, similar to his frie­nd Belichick's Super Bowl victories, might have some ground. Winning an e­ighth Natty could let Saban leave coaching triumphantly, hitting a high note­ when critics doubted Alabama.

As Crain said, an eighth natty championship could mark the pinnacle for Saban's illustrious career, a storybook e­nding:

"Nick Saban is looking at that and saying, Man, if I were able to get an eighth one, this will be your eighth Natty, you could have been gone out on top a while ago," said Crain.

"What's the next one closest to you? ... He's going to be the greatest coach, the head coach of all time. I think you can make an argument in the NFL and college"

Contrary to previous seasons, Saban appears to enjoy coaching more, displaying less stress and more fun. This newfound enthusiasm could play a crucial role in Saban's decision-making process, suggesting that he might not be ready to step away anytime soon.

