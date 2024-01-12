"The grass is damn green in Eugene": Oregon HC Dan Lanning clears air on his decision amid Alabama rumors 

After Nick Saban's retirement announcement, Dan Lanning's name is on the front run with the speculations of him to fill the head coach position at Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lanning has not been coy about his dedication to the Oregon Ducks. Despite being a sought-after candidate for high-profile coaching positions, Lanning made a definitive statement in a video released by Oregon. He asserted that he has no intentions of leaving Eugene.

"This place has everything I could ever want. There's a little bit of a problem in society for people looking for what's next and where there's an opportunity. The reality is the grass is not always greener. In fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene."

The video featured a message aimed at concerned fans:

"If you're scared your coach is leaving... then come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere... and I'm not leaving."

Oregon fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as their head coach makes it abundantly clear that he's not eyeing an exit.

With a promising roster, recent successes, and a head coach firmly anchored in Eugene, the Ducks embark on a new chapter, poised to make waves in the Big Ten and beyond.

Despite Lanning's history with Alabama, including a stint as a graduate assistant under Saban, the video, accompanied by a text overlay, left no room for ambiguity.

Dan Lanning's coaching journey

Dan Lanning's coaching journey, from a graduate assistant at Alabama to defensive coordinator at Georgia, ultimately led him to the helm of the Oregon Ducks.

Lanning has left an indelible mark on the Oregon football program, amassing an impressive 22-5 record over his first two seasons. The Ducks capped off the 2023 season with a 12-2 record, securing victories in the Holiday and Fiesta Bowls.

With Oregon transitioning to the Big Ten and eyes on a potential 12-team playoff, Lanning expressed his desire to be a part of Eugene for the long haul.

"I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me," Lanning said.

As they gear up for the transition to the Big Ten, Lanning's commitment to the program is evident in his recent six-year, $45 million contract extension through the 2028 season.

Lanning, who played linebacker at Division II William Jewell College, highlighted the allure of Oregon. He conveyed a strong message that leaves little room for doubt regarding his commitment to the Ducks.

