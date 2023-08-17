"The Pac-12 did all this sh*t to themselves" - CFB fans believe Pac-12's collapse is a self-inflicted wound

The Pac-12 collapse has left the 108-year-old conference with just four teams. Since last year, eight schools have decided to exit the 'Conference of Champions.' These departures were influenced by the fact that the Pacific-12 could not land a long-term media rights deal.

The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies are making their way to the Big Ten. At the same time, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes are joining the Big 12, which was formed in 1994.

Five years ago, former Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott talked about how the conference would "adapt, react and take advantage" of this new world media order in a way others can't.

But after he stepped down and Geroge Kliavkoff took his place, he failed to land the much-needed TV deal. Furthermore, Pacific-12 rival the Big 12 agreed last year to extend its agreement with Fox and ESPN until 2030-31.

And now, CFB fans on Reddit have expressed their opinion on how the Pac-12 collapse is because of its own doing.

Yahoo Sports writer Ross Dellenger recently reported how American college sports and television executive Michael Aresco is against the 6+6 format of college football games and how they plan on fighting it.

Dellenger also talks about the potential rise of the SEC and Big Ten in College Football Playoffs after the Pac-12 collapse. This led to fans on Reddit reacting on how the Pac-12 conference is to be blamed for its downfall.

One fan wrote:

"The Pac-12 did all this sh*t to themselves."

Will Pac-12 survive?

The Pac-12's media rights deal with ESPN and Fox is set to end by July next year. According to a tweet by Dellenger, College Football Playoff leaders are expected to set up a meeting on Aug. 30.

And now, with the Pac-12's mysterious future, Dellenger stated that the meeting would focus on revenue distribution and playoff format.

The turning point that led to such a drastic situation for the conference was that four schools decided to join the Big 12 in one week. With just four programs - Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State - left in the conference, it needs to turn its focus into either merging with another conference or adding more teams.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormak had come forward to apologize to Kliavkoff following the departure of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado from Pac-12. While speaking to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, he said:

"This was something we had to do. And this was something that the board and our key stakeholders encouraged. I'm sorry that my gain is your loss."

To survive, the Pac-12 has the option of merging with the Mountain West Conference. Even then, it will be arduous if it wants to maintain its status as one of the Power Five Conferences.