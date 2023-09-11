"This goes beyond coach Tucker and Brenda Tracy" - Boston University professor reveals extent of Michigan State's latest alleged sexual scandal

On Sunday, the Michigan State Spartans announced that football head coach Mel Tucker was suspended indefinitely without pay.

According to reports, Tucker allegedly sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, who was working with the football team. In April 2022, Tucker allegedly made sexual comments and masturbated during a phone call between the two. He confirmed the phone call did happen but was consensual phone sex.

The school was reportedly made aware of the complaint in December, but the details were unknown before it was published on Sunday. Following that, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced that Tucker would be suspended without pay while the school investigates the alleged sexual harassment:

"The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and allowing the processes to play out."

Since the alleged incident has become public, Boston University professor Jennifer Gomez, who researches the effects of interpersonal trauma and violence, told USA Today that the school will send a clear message about how they deal with this alleged incident by what they do with Coach Tucker.

“This goes beyond coach Tucker and Brenda Tracy. What happens here has the potential to be very healing or very harmful for lots and lots and lots of other people.”

Michigan State is still investigating the matter, but while they do, Tucker is suspended indefinitely. Currently, there is no word on when the investigation will be over.

Mel Tucker's coaching career

Mel Tucker became Michigan State's head coach in 2020 following the retirement of Mark Dantonio.

In his first season as the Spartans head coach, he went 2-5 and followed that up with an 11-2 season. However, last year, he went 5-7 and started this year 2-0 before being suspended.

Tucker was also the head coach of Colorado in 2019 and went 5-7 and resigned to take the job at Michigan State. He also was the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for five games in 2011 as he went 2-3.

Mel Tucker has also been the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also the Alabama Crimson Tide's associate head coach and defensive backs coach.

