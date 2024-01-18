Top 5 football players signed by Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vayner Sports ft. Kirk Cousins 

Vayner Sports is a sports talent agency that has signed some talented football players to its roster. Most recently, Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry reportedly signed with the agency.

But what company is he joining? Here are five football players who are signed with Vayner Sports.

5 football players who are signed with Vayner Sports

#1, Aidan Hutchinson

The former Michigan Wolverines defensive end and No. 2 pick of the 2022 NFL draft is signed to Vayner Sports. The Detroit Lions star had a strong final year in college football with the Wolverines, being the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He continued this strong level in the NFL, making 70 tackles and the Pro Bowl in 2023.

#2, Sauce Gardner

Another defensive player selected in the 2022 NFL draft was New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has become a main part of a team that has struggled on offense but has shined on defense. Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has been voted to two Pro Bowls, having recorded 132 tackles in his two seasons.

#3, Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins may be nearing the end of his NFL career. Drafted by Washington in 2012, the former Michigan State Spartans quarterback set numerous franchise records with Washington. But he found a home with the Minnesota Vikings, where he's performed at a constant high level, making the Pro Bowl on three occasions. He's thrown for 5,177 yards in his 11-year career.

#4, Zach Charbonett

Seattle Seahawks running back Charbonett recently finished his rookie year, recording 462 rushing yards. His career will improve, and the former Michigan Wolverines and UCLA Bruins standout will hope that the 2024 season will allow him to return to his strong performances in college.

#5, Foyesade Oluokun

Oluokun, a Yale graduate, is a Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker after playing four seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. In both 2021 and 2022, Oluokun led the NFL in tackles and has recorded 819 tackles in his six seasons.

