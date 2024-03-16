Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has some unconventional advice for recently retired football star Jason Kelce. During Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Sanders encouraged Kelce to embrace controversy and authenticity in his post-retirement endeavors.

The advice came as Sanders promoted his new book “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field.” Jimmy Fallon asked "Coach Prime" to give his advice in the form of motivational speeches that the Pro Football Hall of Famer is famous for.

The advice was accompanied by a humorous moment involving a cardboard cutout of Kelce.

“I want you to be as controversial as you ever wanted to be on your podcast," Sanders said. "I love you, I appreciate you. But baby, it's time to really be you.”

Getting as raw as he could, Sanders urged Kelce to shed the constraints of training and dietary restrictions. Worth $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Coach Prime encouraged the former Philadelphia Eagles center to embrace his personality and expressiveness.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL on March 4.

Deion Sanders attracts top talent without following the traditional route

Coach Prime, in his unique coaching style, has managed to attract prospects to join the Colorado Buffaloes, this time without leaving the campus. Despite the tradition of coaches making home visits to recruit players, Sanders has stayed put and is slowly revving up the team's roster.

Since assuming the role of head coach in December 2022, Deion Sanders started using the transfer window smartly and recruited stars like Jordan Seaton. Surprisingly, none of these players required a traditional home visit from Sanders.

Coaches, including legendary figures like Nick Saban, undertake off-campus recruiting trips to persuade players and their families. However, Sanders' unconventional approach has proven effective, with prospects committing to Colorado without the need for such visits.

Other coaches, like Jim Harbaugh, made numerous off-campus visits during the recruiting period.

