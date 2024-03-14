NFL analyst opens door to Tom Brady-esque return from retirement for Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce took a different road to retirement than Tom Brady. While Brady mostly slipped quietly out the back door, Kelce went out with a blaring boombox of tears. However, there's a chance the exit could only have been temporary, at least based on comments by NFL analyst Mike Greenberg.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Get Up", Greenberg opened the possibility of a return:

[00:04:45] "That's a fascinating thing because unless I missed a meeting, I don't think there was like a league mandate that he had to retire." [00:04:53][8.5] Get Up

On the "New Heights" podcast in a clip shown on "Get Up", the former Philadelphia center had expressed regret that he wasn't going to be able to block for Saquon Barkley.

However, as Greenberg suggests, Kelce is not mandated to retire. Tom Brady walked away and managed to return to the league in short order, so there is somewhat of a precedent for Kelce to follow.

Last season, Kelce earned an 80.7 PFF grade in a performance that saw a step back from his 2022 88.3 PFF grade. While it was a step back, it was more than usable and above average for many offensive linemen. In comparison, Brady's season preceding his first attempted retirement saw him rip off 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Tom Brady returned from retirement but not in the same form

If Kelce were to return, comparisons would likely be made throughout the season to the most accomplished quarterback of all time. Despite coming back to the Buccaneers, Tom Brady didn't quite have a return to form.

Following his return, he infamously took uncharacteristic absences in the preseason and the regular season en route to being part of a losing team for the first time in his career. The Buccaneers went 8-9 in Brady's final season. Despite reaching the playoffs and winning the NFC South, Tampa Bay was bounced by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys emphatically.

Of course, a center is not a quarterback, but the example set by Brady leads many to argue that even if Jason Kelce returned, he might not be the same player.

