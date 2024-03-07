Jason Kelce reveals surprising part of Nick Foles ‘biggest d–k’ joke during Eagles' retirement speech

Jason Kelce knows Nick Foles very well.

The two were teammates for five seasons, first from 2012 to 2014 and again in 2017 and 2018. During that time, they won Super Bowl LII, with one of the biggest moments being the "Philly Special" - a 1-yard touchdown pass to the quarterback from backup tight end Trey Burton.

In his retirement speech Monday, the former center said Foles had the "biggest d---" for suggesting the trick play. Two days later on the New Heights podcast, he revealed that he had to request permission to include the joke in his draft. Jason Kelce said:

“It’s just so legendary, I felt like it needed to be a part of it. ... I texted Nick to make sure he was OK with it. He was like ‘yeah you can tell everybody it,’ but the surprising one was when he said, ‘I asked (wife) Tori,’ and Tori gave the OK. That was the surprising part. I was like, ‘OK, alright.'”

His younger brother Travis chimed in as well:

“Thanks Tor! Everyone enjoyed it. A lot of people were saying it’s their favorite part of it.”

Nick Foles among those congratulating Jason Kelce on retirement in video messages

Speaking of Nick Foles, he was among a litany of former Philadelphia Eagles who had something to say after Jason Kelce's retirement. He said:

"I'm so proud of you. Such an honor being your teammate. I'm so excited about what's next for you."

Current quarterback Jalen Hurts, current offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and former defensive linemen Beau Allen and Chris Long were the other ex-teammates of the veteran center who appeared in the tribute.

Kelce also received messages from the following persons (in order of appearance):

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid

Fomer MLB star Jim Thome, who had two stints with the Philadelphia Phillies

Former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning

Former NBA stars, Basketball Hall of Famers, and current TNT desk analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley

Sportscaster Rich Eisen

The Kelce brothers' parents Donna and Ed

The full tribute can be seen below:

