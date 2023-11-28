WATCH: CFB announcer uses the N-word for Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby on-air

In a shocking turn of events during a recent college football match, a commentator's use of a racial slur directed at newly appointed Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

During the match, ESPN analyst and reporter Quint Kessenich's use of the N-word for Coach Lebby sent shockwaves through the football community. The incident has left fans outraged and calling for immediate action against the commentator.

Watch the video below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Amid the excitement of Lebby's new role, the remark cast a shadow over the announcement, raising questions about the standards and inclusivity within the sports broadcasting community.

The use of such language is not only reprehensible, but also raises questions about the broader issue of racial sensitivity and accountability in sports broadcasting.

The backdrop of Jeff Lebby's appointment

Mississippi State's decision to hire Jeff Lebby as the head coach was met with anticipation and the hope for a revitalized offensive strategy. Lebby, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma Sooners, brought with him a reputation for high-tempo and prolific offenses.

The announcement marked a new chapter for Mississippi State football, with Athletic Director Zac Selmon expressing confidence in Lebby's ability to lead with integrity and foster a winning culture in Starkville.

However, Lebby's connection to a controversial figure in college football, his father-in-law Art Briles, added a layer of complexity to the narrative. Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 amid alleged allegations of mishandling sexual assault cases involving athletes.

Despite this, his track record and the promise of an exciting brand of football seemed to overshadow the lingering shadows of controversy.

Amid the outcry, it is essential to acknowledge the broader context of Jeff Lebby's coaching career. A seasoned offensive coordinator, his success at programs like Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and UCF has been marked by high-tempo and prolific offenses.

His hiring at Mississippi State was seen as a strategic move to revitalize the Bulldogs' football program. However, the controversy threatens to overshadow Lebby's accomplishments and the positive outlook many had for his tenure at the helm of the team.