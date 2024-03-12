WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders and baby daddy Jacquees go out shoe shopping with a sweet twist

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders stepped out for some shoe shopping in Dallas, Texas. She was accompanied by baby daddy Jacquees in her shopping adventure at the Soleplier store in the city. The little outing turned into a sweet surprise when the couple bumped into Chef Shambria in Victory Park.

Deiondra and Jacquees have just returned from a vacation in the Caribbean after sharing their pregnancy news with the world. Back home in the United States, they are spending time together, getting ready to welcome their bundle of joy. Their latest outing left an impression on the proprietor of Shambria’s Eats and the chef documented the meeting through an Instagram post.

Below is the clip of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's daughter and rapper Jacquees taking a sweet detour from their show shopping.

“I got the pleasure of serving Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders and they stamped it so you know it's a go. So sweet and such great spirits! The whole experience was nothing but motivational and inspiring,” Chef Shambria wrote in the caption.

The video showed the couple checking out various items on the chef’s menu. They also gave a shout-out to her for the amazing food and service. Shambria also included Soleplier, saying that she loves the grind the brand has put in.

Soleplier is a streetwear brand that deals in the buying, selling and trading of all kinds of sneakers. Seems like a wholesome shopping experience for Deiondra and Jacquees.

Fans join Deiondra Sanders' boyfriend Jacquees to hype up the chef

Deiondra and Jacquees’ shout-out to Chef Shambria didn't end at the meeting. The rapper reacted to the clip by thanking her for the food and said that he ate it for two days. The college football world, especially the Dallas locals also congratulated her. Here are a few reactions:

Earlier, Jacquees and Deiondra spent a vacation at Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, celebrating what Deion Sanders' firstborn called a ‘babymoon’. From there, she revealed to the world the news of her pregnancy and also opened up about some medical complications.

Calling her pregnancy something that 'God allowed to happen,' she said that she was having the baby for all the high-risk moms of the world.

