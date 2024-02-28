WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders once took on an exciting adventure wearing Jamaican-themed bikini

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra, once set off on an exciting adventure overseas. At least a year-old video is doing rounds on social media, showcasing her enjoying her vacation in the Caribbean.

Deiondra is Coach Prime's firstborn and has recently made the news because of her boyfriend Jacquees. But long before that, she had holidayed with friends in Jamaica.

The 31-year-old had shared a video in which she had worn a Jamaican flag-themed bikini to pay tribute to the Caribbean. The video shows her enjoying her time on a tropical tire swing.

The flag-themed apparel Deiondra donned has been quite a rage in some places with many well-known stars donning such clothes. Even college basketball star Angel Reese wore a similar bikini during her Jamaican vacation with boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher in August last year.

Deiondra Sanders recently opened up about her troubled relationship with Jacquees, alleging abuse by the rapper. She also claimed that she would reveal it to her father.

Why won't Deiondra Sanders talk about his ex Jacquees with her dad Deion Sanders?

Deiondra Sanders made her relationship with Jacquees public in December last year at a Christmas party. Her dad, Deion Sanders, even met the R&B star when he visited Atlanta for some work. However, infidelity allegations about him involving another rapper, Dreezy, started surfacing.

Deiondra Sanders opened up about her abusive relationship with Jacquees on the ‘Rich & Unemployed’ podcast. She claimed her partner was ‘mentally and physically abusive.’ When asked why she didn't tell her father or brothers, Deiondra said,

“They crazy.”

Although the 31-year-old has spoken about this several times, Coach Prime hasn't reacted publicly.

