IN PHOTOS: 5 times Coach Prime’s first-born Deiondra Sanders stirred up the internet with her stunning outfits

Coach Prime and his family members are not only known for their ultimate sports prowess, but they are also individuals who have acquired the taste of dressing themselves in elaborate and beautiful outfits. Deiondra Sanders is one such family member who likes to wow her fans by donning impactful attire.

Let's take a look at the five times Deiondra made a wave on the internet because of her gorgeous ensembles.

#1. Flowy, flowery and fun!

The first outfit where Deiondra made an impact on her fans was when she wore a floral frock that had a deep V-neck and cut-out pattern on the sides. She paired her playful attire with a pair of powder-pink sandals, a pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

Needless to say, the outfit looked effortless and was loved by thousands of fans!

#2. Nailed the "IG Baddie" look

With this second outfit, Deiondra raised the temperature by pulling off a sexy yet practical "Instagram Baddie" look. A cute denim halterneck top went effortlessly well with a mini denim skirt, which was then paired with a white fur jacket and white knee-high boots.

Coach Prime's daughter looked fierce and loved the outfit so much that "she had to wear it twice."

#3. Classy but sassy

Deiondra Sanders attended an event to raise funds for scholarships in October 2023. She decided to amp up her formal dressing style by pairing a hot pink trouser with an orange-toned vest jacket.

The outfit was completed with a chunky Chanel neckpiece, which tied together the look in a minimal and sophisticated way.

#4. Pretty in pink

It looks like Deiondra knew that no one could ever go wrong with an all-pink outfit. And that is exactly what she picked out for this particular look. The Instagram model donned a bubblegum pink sparkly dress, a pair of pink glasses and a metallic purse.

Her outfit screamed '90s realness, while fans showered her with numerous compliments.

#5. Not the basic neutrals

One may think neutrals are boring to wear or style, but Deiondra changed those opinions when she opted to wear a white tank top with cream-colored Bermuda shorts. The outfit was the epitome of comfort and fashion.

Accessorized with necklaces and earrings, Coach Prime's daughter was ready to impress her audience.

Deiondra Sanders gets an uber-stylish gift from Coach Prime

Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of the former Jackson State football coach, unveiled a special gift that she received from her father. The 31-year-old internet personality uploaded a picture of cool kicks that Coach Prime gifted her.

Fans could see Deiondra posing in a black sweatshirt, paired with grey cargo pants, and wearing black Nike sneakers. They were not just any pair of sneakers but customized Nike Air DT Max sneakers that are exclusively designed for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Screenshot from Instagram

Not only did Deion Sanders' heartfelt gesture for his daughter come to everyone's attention, but they also saw Deiondra throwing a playful jab at her father. The caption of the Instagram story revealed the hilarious reaction that Deion Sanders always has when she wears kicks without giving credit.

Deiondra wrote:

"EVERY TIME I POST MY DADDY SHOES AND DON'T TAG HIM HE SAY SOMETHING SO HERE GO YOUR TAG @DEIONSANDERS THANKS DADDY FOR THE SHOES LOL."

Coach Prime's daughter often gives updates and inspirational advice to her fans on her social media accounts. Recently, she implored her fans to smile more, as it is a way of getting free therapy.

The advice came after going through a rough patch with her boyfriend, Jacquees, who faced infidelity allegations involving fellow R&B singer Dreezy.