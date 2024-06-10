WATCH: Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. shares hilarious video of Shedeur Sanders being dragged to church despite "eventful" Saturday

Colorado Buffs stars Shilo and Shedeur Sanders were the first two players to follow their famous father, Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder when he took the Colorado job in 2022. Deion Sanders shared a clip from 2018 taken by his son, Deion Sanders Jr. of a young, tired-looking Shedeur in church on a Sunday.

The video insinuated that the popular quarterback had had a night out before being forced to attend church by their strict father.

"Back in 2018… when your parents had you in church on Sunday no matter how eventful your Saturday night was 😂😂 @shedeursanders @deiondrasanders Rest in Peace @bishopomarjahwar (posted by @deionsandersjr)."

Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders stick together

Deion Sanders has always sung the praises of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, from the rooftops and mostly, his son has repaid that faith with stellar performances on the field.

Coach Prime has also always stood up for the controversial quarterback whenever he received external abuse or criticism of any sort. In January, when Shilo and Shedeur walked the runway at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris, it was speculated that they had missed team practice and the coach immediately came to their defense on X.

"I'm so Proud of all 3 of my sons & that got a opportunity of a lifetime from & to walk & film their premier fashion show in Paris. Wow! For u haters they didn't miss 1 practice, the main team meeting was mainly for the new players & the Head-coach Cleared them," Coach Prime tweeted.

When former Colorado Buffaloes safety Xavier Smith gave an interview to The Athletic criticizing the polarizing Colorado coach for his treatment of the student-athletes in his team, Shedeur Sanders stepped in with a withering putdown of Smith on X.

During an Instagram livestream, Shedeur explained why he stood up for his father after the comments by Smith.

"This is the thing though — it's a lot of people that are good and bad in sports and I'd never talk down on no player, but it's just like, first you said cap about the university and then you talk about Pops, so I'm going to be honest behind that," Shedeur Sanders said. "I would never off rip try and put anybody down, but then you talk about family and about that because I know how (his) character is. Now, whenever you talk about (family), I just got to be honest about what's going on."

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have shown time and again that they have the same outgoing personality that made the former popular during his career, and they have stood up for each other more often than not.