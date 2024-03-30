WATCH: Kristen Saban shares adorable moment between son and grandparents Nick Saban and Miss Terry during playful baseball session

Kristen Saban posted a heartwarming video on her X profile featuring her son James, former Alabama coach Nick Saban, and Miss Terry. Since she marked her return on X, Kristen has been sharing unseen clips of her father.

In the video, her son James can be seen practicing hitting a baseball as Nick Saban watches on. He might have given a word or two of advice to James, who sure knows how to swing a baseball bat. Have a look:

In another clip shared by Kristen, Saban's wife Terry cheers James, who hits the ball hard, getting praise from his grandmother.

"Perfect," said Miss Terry.

Saban's daughter also posted a story on her Instagram where her son James walks down the road, holding a baseball bat in both hands. Kristen captioned her IG story:

"BASEBALL SZN."

Screenshot via Instagram

Nick Saban is enjoying spending time with his family, a rarity during his 17 years in charge of Alabama's football program.

Kristen Saban doesn't see Nick Saban joining social media post-retirement

The daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban shared her thoughts on his retirement plans, particularly about his aversion to social media. Kristen dismissed any speculation about him joining platforms like Twitter.

There had been wide speculations that in time, the world would see the former Alabama coach on social media platforms. While Kristen promised occasional glimpses of Nick's retired life on her social accounts, she humorously refuted the notion of him indulging in Instagram-worthy golf course selfies. She told ESPN:

"No chance. People have said they want him on it, and I've said it's just not going to happen. He just learned to text and email. How's he going to tweet something?"

Since stepping down, Nick has been adjusting to retirement, amusing his family with his newfound roles. Terry Saban, his wife, noted his novel presence in answering the door for delivery drivers after years of absence.

