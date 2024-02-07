WATCH: Minnesota QB Cole Kramer shares adorable snippets from honeymoon with wife Katie Miller

Former Golden Gophers quarterback Cole Kramer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Katie Miller, on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. Kramer is enjoying married life, kicking it off with a romantic getaway.

Treating his fans to pictures of the beachy destination, Kramer shared adorable snippets from his honeymoon. In a particular video, Miller can be seen enjoying her drink while looking ravishing in a blue one-piece.

On the other hand, Kramer is seen relaxing next to her with the vast ocean right in front of him. Have a look:

The couple shared another snap from their vacation in Punta Cana yesterday, with Miller wearing a bikini as she posed for the picture alongside Kramer.

Cole Kramer - Katie Miller wedding photos

Katie Miller shared surreal glimpses of the wedding ceremony on Instagram. The couple's nuptials took place at the Mayowood Stone Barn, witnessed by friends and family.

Dressed in a gloss gray suit, white shirt, and brown shoes, Kramer exuded charm, while Katie looked stunning in a traditional white wedding gown.

It was quite a joyous weekend for the newly married couple. Leading up to the wedding, Katie Miller shared several snaps on social media.

In one picture, Kramer and Miller could been seen raising their wine glasses, and another one was posted in black-and-white, with them looking stunning.

Miller also treated followers to a pre-wedding party with her bridesmaids, where they donned matching nightwear and toasted with red wine.

Her caption, "Pre-wedding slumber party with my girls say LESS !!!," added a touch of fun to the festivities.

The "dreamy" wedding marked a beautiful beginning for Kramer and Katie Miller, creating lasting memories for the couple and their fans.

