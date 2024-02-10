WATCH: Newly weds Minnesota QB Cole Kramer and wife Katie Miller shares adorable snippets from honeymoon via latest IG post

Cole Kramer and his wife, Katie Miller, are enjoying their honeymoon after their "dreamy" Feb. 4 wedding. Miller took to Instagram to share snippets of their vacation with her husband in an adorable fashion. The newlywed couple have seemingly made cute friends on their trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Kramer hung his football boots at the end of the 2023 season to focus on his life away from the gridiron. Before he did that, the quarterback led the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a Quick Lane Bowl win. After that, he focused solely on marrying his longtime girlfriend, Katie Miller.

Miller shared adorable snippets from the honeymoon trip on Friday and posted Instagram stories featuring baby monkies hanging around her and Kramer.

"Best day ever," Miller wrote in a story.

“Hi pal,” Miller wrote in another IG story.

She also shared a photo with her husband while the baby monkeys enjoyed their time on the couple's shoulders.

The pair has been on a romantic getaway in Punta Cana for their honeymoon. Kramer married Miller in an intimate ceremony at the Mayowood Stone Barn in Rochester, Minnesota. They have been dating for quite a while and got engaged in April 2022. Their journey has been one of a storybook romance, winning the hearts of the college football world and beyond.

When Cole Kramer almost missed the Quick Lane Bowl

Before Minnesota’s Quick Lane Bowl clash against the Bowling Green Falcons, quarterback Cole Kramer hadn't started a single game for the Golden Gophers in his entire career. In fact, he had packed his stuff to move to Arizona with then-fiancée Katie Miller to start his new life post-football. Katie apparently convinced him to stay for the bowl showdown, and the rest is history.

"I think the most fun things in life come from saying yes to opportunities that weren’t necessarily part of the original plan," Miller told PEOPLE. "I knew it would be worth it from the beginning. I feel like I was the one who was a little more spontaneous in telling him, ‘Absolutely, you should go do it.’ I had every bit of faith that he would get the job done."

Kramer got his first career start against Bowling Green, leading Minnesota to a 30-24 bowl victory. Apart from becoming a household name after that, he gave the Golden Gophers fanbase something to cheer about after a disappointing season.

Did Miller do the right thing by convincing Kramer to stay after he had already moved on? Do share your thoughts in the comments.