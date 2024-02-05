IN PHOTOS: Minnesota QB Cole Kramer and wife Katie Miller share snippets from “dreamy” wedding ceremony

Cole Kramer and his longtime girlfriend, Katie Miller, married on Saturday in Minnesota. Miller took to Instagram to share snippets of the "dreamy" wedding with the fans. She also shared a heartwarming message for her husband, saying she can't wait to come home to him for the rest of her life.

Kramer played quarterback for Minnesota till the end of the 2023 season. He led the team to a bowl win after getting the first start of his career in the Quick Lane Bowl. Now, he is married to the love of his life before starting his life away from the football field.

Below are some snaps from the wedding shared by the former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Cole Kramer's wife, Katie Miller.

“THE KRAMERS. A day more dreamy than I could have ever imagined. I can't wait to come home to you for the rest of my life,” Miller wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The wedding was held at the Mayowood Stone Barn in Rochester, Minnesota, with the couple's family and friends in attendance. Kramer chose to wear a gloss gray suit with a white shirt and brown shoes. Katie looked stunning in the traditional white wedding gown in the happy photos.

The pair had been dating for a while and got engaged in May 2022. Miller became a household name when the visuals of her cheering for her quarterback partner at the Quick Lane Bowl went viral. While Kramer ended his college football career with a win over the Bowling Green Falcons, Miller drew comparisons with pop star Taylor Swift due to her looks.

Cole Kramer and Katie Miller: The Tavis Kelce and Taylor Swift of the college football world

When fans saw Katie Miller cheering for Minnesota quarterback Cole Kramer during the bowl game, they instantly compared her with Taylor Swift. Thus, Kramer also got the title of Travis Kelce of college football. He made the most of his single collegiate start and ensured that the Golden Gophers got some silverware at the end of a disappointing season.

While Miller was happy to see the love of her life bow out of the football field as a champion, she was also pleased with being compared to her favorite singer. Miller even said she wanted to tell her younger self all about it.

The couple will be moving to Arizona to start a new life. While Katie is a registered nurse, Kramer will use the business and marketing degree to hunt down a job.

