WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban and Kristen Saban seen in party mode vibing to Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

Samira Saban and Kristen Saban were in party mode together in Birmingham, Alabama. They were joined by a few of their friends as they vibed to a song by Rihanna. Nick Saban's daughter-in-law took to Instagram to share the visuals for the fans to see.

Kristen and Samira have been quite close and we're regularly seen hanging out together during the 2023 college football season. The video below shows Coach Saban’s daughter dancing with a friend while her sister-in-law captured the moment.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The location of the party was ‘Club Inc’ in Birmingham, where all the friends had gathered. They danced to the tune of $1.4 billion worth Rihanna's (per Celebrity Net Worth) 2012 song "Diamonds."

In matters of music, Kristen is a die-hard Taylor Swift fan and she showed it by reacting to the new album drop by the 12-time Grammy-winning pop star.

Kristen and Samira Saban both attended the Alabama A-Day as Kalen DeBoer’s team took the field for the first time since the end of the Nick Saban era. While Kristen wore a pink dress for the occasion, Samira went for a creamish look at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Samira Saban's joyous video from Alabama A-Day featuring Nick Saban

Since Nick Saban retired from the Alabama head coaching position, Samira Saban’s public appearances in Tuscaloosa have mostly stopped. However, she did appear alongside her family at the 2024 A-Day a few days ago. She stood along with her father-in-law and cheered for the team as the players showed their readiness for the 2024 season.

Along with coach Saban and Samira, others from the family included Kristen and Terry Saban. It was the first time that the family got a chance to watch the game without coach Saban being on the field.

It may take some time for it to sink in for many, but a new era is taking shape in Alabama. How do you think the Crimson Tide will fare with a new regime?

Poll : Who are you a fan of? Rihanna Taylor Swift 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback