WATCH: "Proctor Sucks" chants break out during Pat McAfee show amid former Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor's decision to leave Hawkeyes

During the Pat McAfee Show, chants of "Proctor Sucks" erupted. The chants were for former Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who decided to depart the Iowa Hawkeyes and rejoin the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Expand Tweet

Proctor, a five-star offensive tackle, informed Iowa of his departure, according to coach Kirk Ferentz's statement on Tuesday. It was just before the commencement of spring football practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite still being listed on Iowa's official 2024 roster, Proctor disclosed his intention to return to Tuscaloosa. He told On3 that he "will leave the program."

Ferentz expressed regret over Proctor's decision:

"It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the future."

As a non-graduate, Proctor couldn't enter the transfer portal until April 16, allowing him to reconsider his choice. The towering offensive lineman, standing at 6-feet-7 and weighing 360 pounds, hails from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and was raised as an Iowa fan.

Proctor's previous commitment to Iowa in 2022 was short-lived, as he flipped to Alabama just before signing day, where he started 14 games as a true freshman left tackle in 2023. However, following the retirement of Alabama coach Nick Saban, Proctor opted to enter the transfer portal.

Upon his decision to leave Alabama, Kadyn Proctor promptly identified Iowa as his desired destination, facilitated by a social media campaign that raised over $100,000 in support. Expressing his attachment to his home state, Proctor declared:

"It’s home. I love home. This is ultimately where I wanted to be."

Alabama football's offensive line gains boost with Kadyn Proctor's return

Crimson Tide football's offensive line will be reinforced with Kadyn Proctor's likely return after transferring briefly to Iowa. Last season's starting left tackle, Proctor's presence is crucial for a unit lacking depth. With JC Latham's departure to the NFL, the Crimson Tide has only four scholarship tackles, falling short of Coach Kalen DeBoer's desired numbers.

DeBoer expressed concern over the shortage:

"Offensive line-wise, even if you just look at our scholarship numbers, we are short there."

He emphasized the importance of adequate numbers. Despite the deficiency, DeBoer commended the current group's dedication and improvement in practice sessions.

Among the tackles, a redshirt sophomore, Elijah Pritchett boasts the most experience. He has contested for the starting role alongside Proctor and gained game-time exposure last season.

Nequil Bertrand, a redshirt freshman, adds a fresh perspective to the group. He transferred from Texas A&M with a three-star prospect rating in the 2023 class.