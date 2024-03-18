J.D. Bertrand scouting report: Exploring the Notre Dame LB's strengths and weaknesses

A four-star recruit in 2019, J.D. Bertrand saw action in four games as a true freshman but purely on special teams. In year two, he did see the field in 11 games but only logged seven tackles. Over the next three seasons, he started all 27 contests and was named a team captain in each of them.

Across that stretch, J.D. Bertrand racked up 259 total stops, 23 of those for loss, six sacks, nine passes defensed and two fumbles forced.

Details: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down J.D. Bertrand's scouting report

J.D. Bertrand #27 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pressures Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Strengths

Run defense

If you open up the B-gap on the front side, J.D. Bertrand will plug it in a hurry.

Packs the force to crash through the play-side shoulder of blockers on zone concepts and create disruption in the backfield, as well as press off guys and create angles to the ball that way.

Quick to ID pulling guards and accelerating into them behind the line of scrimmage, such as on GT power.

Capable of finding those creases between blockers and getting the initial wrap on ball carriers.

Great timing of swipes or chops down the wrist of linemen trying to latch into his chest in order to stay clean, yet if he does get pushed on an angle, his contact balance to stay on his feet is apparent.

Provides tremendous pursuit out to the sideline and you see him make first contact on wide receiver screens around the line of scrimmage.

Consistently drives his legs through the target as if he were the running back when he gets involved in collisions around the line of scrimmage.

Plays with a real violence and makes it look like guys ran into a brick wall as he joins the party late.

Coverage

Makes sure to make his presence felt as a hook-dropper and shoves crossing receivers off track.

Typically doesn’t allow bait routes to occupy him, in favor of mid-pointing targets in order to disrupt the catch-point on either.

Decisive in driving up on stuff in front of him and packs a punch to stop guys on the spot.

Effective at impeding tight-ends during the route development and taking them out of the pattern when he’s lined up over them detached from the O-line.

Showcased impressive feet and patience to mirror running backs during the one-on-one drills on multiple occasions during Senior Bowl practices (when he was named the National team’s Linebacker of the Week).

Not somebody you’ll typically take advantage of, forcing him to work around traffic in order to match the back out into the flats.

Reliable tackler in space against check-downs and scrambling quarterbacks – allowed just under four yards after the catch per completion that he was charged with.

J.D. Bertrand earned the 10th-best overall PFF grade (82.4) among FBS linebackers in this draft last season, only allowing 123 yards (and no touchdowns) in coverage on 20 targets.

Blitzing

J.D. Bertrand regularly runs right through backs in protection and puts heat on the quarterback to where they fall away or can’t quite step into the throw.

When locked onto the back and if that guy stayed in protection, would step down and act like a quasi-spy or add-on blitzer.

Packs the force in his hands to turn a tight corner to the quarterback and condense the edge when rushing over the tackle.

Even if he can’t get home, Bertrand makes sure to condense the pocket frequently.

Impressive short-area agility to stick his foot in the ground and turn a tight curve as a looper, at times as the end on T-E twists.

Recorded 30 QB pressures in 2023 – third among Power-5 linebackers – on 61 and 97 fewer rush opportunities respectively than the two guys ahead of him.

The amount of hits J.D. Bertrand got on guys who altered throws when there were opportunities for big plays really stood out to me.

Weaknesses

Not as effective against vertical runs and moments where he has to actually stack and shed blockers coming at him straight-on – in particular due to only having 30.5-inch arms.

Doesn’t showcase the greatest spatial awareness in zone coverage, focusing more on just getting to his spot rather than adjusting his landmarks based on the passing concepts.

Gets his feet stuck in the turf and struggles to smoothly transition in space at times.

Tends to panic with his back to the quarterback and prematurely establishes contact with the intended target.

J.D. Bertrand's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Leonard Taylor #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs the ball after a catch as J.D. Bertrand #27 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hangs on for the tackle

When watching J.D. Bertrand’s tape, I couldn’t help myself from thinking about another former Notre Dame linebacker in Drue Tranquil. I liked him in an otherwise underwhelming class once you got past the top-five names in 2019, over the guy he was playing next to, but allowed consensus boards to not put him up too high – which in Bertrand’s case is a longer, more athletic Marist Liufau.

Comparing measurables, they come out very similarly, but unlike Tranquil testing around the 80th percentile across the board at the combine, we don’t have the numbers this time around and I can’t see him being quite up there. That being said, I think Bertrand’s instincts as a run defender, the way he manages space in coverage and his physicality as a blitzer are actually better coming out of college.

On top of that, J.D. Bertrand's leadership qualities and football character by all reports are just off the charts, as a Campbell Trophy finalist, which is presented to the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

J.D. Bertrand Grade: Fourth round.

