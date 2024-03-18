Nathaniel Watson scouting report: Exploring the Mississippi State LB's strengths and weaknesses

A top 1,000 national recruit back in 2018, Nathaniel Watson had a tough time getting onto the field for the Rebels early on, with only five total tackles through his first two years. The next two seasons, he turned from part- to full-time starter, combining for 122 stops, before turning himself into a recognized name nationally between 2022 and ’23.

He was named second and then first-team All-SEC for his efforts, combining for 250 tackles, 25 of those for loss, 16 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and pass break-ups each.

Details: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down Nathaniel Watson's scouting report

Nathaniel Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine

Strengths

Run defense

Running inside zone or other concepts to Nathaniel Watson’s side, where linemen have to combo up to him proves to be a lost cause regularly because he’ll shoot that front-side gap before anybody can peel off.

You love the way he can create knock-back and produce stuffs when used on run-blitzes, indicated by consecutive seasons with double-digit TFLs and an average depth of tackle at 4.8 yards in 2023.

Presents very long arms (only an eighth short of 33 inches) and uses them well to keep blockers off his frame.

Times up well when he swipes away the hands of linemen trying to fit theirs onto him on an angle and stepping past their hips.

Sudden generally with navigating around traffic, with the flexibility and length to get his hands on ball carriers who seem to have a lane initially.

Showcases outstanding pursuit out to the perimeter, to run plays down outside his vicinity.

Nathaniel Watson can really lay the wood when given a runway and pops some guys at the sidelines to make them remember him for next time.

Only missed 5.4% of his attempted tackles in 2023 (six of 111 tries).

Coverage

Nathaniel Watson must run one heck of a W drill, with how easy he is in his pedal and how rapidly he drives back up diagonally as the ball comes out.

Tough to get the ball over this guy’s head with the combination of hops and long arms to get a finger on those layered throws.

You like his prospects as a pole-runner in Tampa 2.

Covers a lot of ground when bailed out of mugged-up blocks, to take away what pre-snap looks like free completions.

Instinctive player with the awareness for receivers in his vicinity whist letting the eyes of the quarterback lead him to the ball.

With how much zone coverage the Rebels ran, you didn’t see it a ton, but on the limited opportunities to actually run with RBs/TEs down the field, Watson’s wheels definitely stuck out.

Blitzing

Consistently takes the appropriate angles pursuing screens and underneath completions across the field.

Understands how to blitz with good body-lean and angle himself towards the passer whilst rushing half the man, with enough force built up to go through running backs in his path.

Does a nice job of swiping away the hands of interior pass protectors and sliding past them to get after the quarterback.

Mississippi State walked Nathaniel Watson down to the end of the line and he was able to bend the corner with a sudden shoulder-dip.

Has a real feel for finding vacant rush lanes and sliding off blockers, to corral the passer.

Recognizes opportunities to take off through an open gap and put heat on the quarterback with no direct responsibility, as his man is locked in protection or he’s given spy duties.

Relentless in his pursuit of quarterbacks with the speed and reach as a tackler to track them down or trip them up as they’re trying to outrace him to the sideline.

Led all FBS linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft with his 35 total pressures (on 165 pass-rush snaps) last season.

Weaknesses

Gets locked in on the backfield action at times and doesn’t shuffle with the movement of blockers accordingly.

Much better getting downhill and not having to deal with bigger bodies, as he doesn’t consistently set the tone at contact with them (in part due to bad leverage) and sort of waits for the ball carrier to pop out.

Doesn’t bring the same urgency to set the tone on contact against smaller blockers on perimeter-oriented plays, allowing them to slow him down more than they should because they latch into his chest.

Because of his lanky build, Watson’s twitch and ability to change directions laterally in the run or pass game is somewhat limited if moving at a faster pace.

Very limited tape in man-coverage to evaluate him based on and has almost no experience of being flexed out for matchups.

Nathaniel Watson's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Nathaniel Watson has been an incredibly productive player in the best conference of college football for the last couple of years. Whether it’s creative negative plays in the run game or putting heat on quarterbacks rushing from different angles, Bookie frequently impacts the backfield.

He certainly has the length to improve, but too often he’ll be a little late or not forceful enough to keep his frame clean against blockers. Having that longer build doesn’t help in that regard nor making sharp transitions more so as a reactionary mover in space.

I was very impressed with what Watson showed during the Senior Bowl, knifing through gaps for TFLs and putting in quality work in man-coverage, which is one of the question marks here since the Bulldogs’ scheme didn’t ask him to do it a whole lot.

If he can add that piece to his game, along with the range he provides in zone coverage and the versatility he provides as a member of your pass-rush, he can be a tremendous third-down puzzle piece, along with the high potential he brings as a run-defender. I’d have no problems if someone invested a late third-round pick on him.

Nathaniel Watson Grade: Late third / Early fourth round.

