WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gets astounded at gas station - “What in the world is happening right now”

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, was left astounded at a Texas gas station. The Texas Longhorns first lady took to Instagram to share a surprise she saw while filling her gas tank. According to her, these scenes can only be seen in Texas.

Loreal has spent a lot of time down south with her husband and the Longhorns head coach, Steve Sarkisian. But it still looks like there are aspects of life in Texas that leave her both astounded and amused. Finding a chicken strutting around a gas station definitely seems to be one such scenario.

“What in the world is happening right now,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story sharing a video of the hen at the gas station.

In the video, she can be heard saying that it is only in Texas that one can see a chicken at the gas station. Another woman in a white dress was also amused by the scenes and quickly took out her phone to film it.

Loreal Sarkisian is a track star and coach turned luxury stylist. She’s had fashion shows around the United States and even abroad.

When Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian gushed over Zendaya’s new look

Loreal Sarkisian was recently gushing over the ‘Dune’ actress Zendaya's new look for the Fendi Paris Fashion Week. While attending the event, Vogue captured Zendaya in a burgundy off shoulder gown and a sleek wet hairstyle with a bun. She topped the look with what seemed like a shiny diamond necklace. Loreal complimented the actress by saying that she was her favorite.

Zendaya might be Loreal’s favorite, but according to the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban, the luxury stylist is the one who she looks up to for her fashion sense. In an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with fans on Instagram, Kristen named Loreal as one of the people who taught her to embrace her own style even if nobody else liked it.

