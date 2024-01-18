Bill Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg, appears to be one of those most affected by Nick Saban's retirement. Gage announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes days ago, a program headed by his father's former teammate, Deion Sanders. The linebacker became Colorado's seventh commit in the 2024 recruiting class.

However, if Saban had not decided to call it quits from Alabama and college football coaching, the story might be different. Gage and his dad were interviewed on TMZSports, and he revealed what it was like for him to finally commit to Colorado. He said,

“Well, we were like seconds away from committing to Alabama and then Nick Saban left.”

Apparently, the 17-year-old did not think he would eventually commit to Colorado. The Buffaloes were not among his top options. He continued:

“My top five schools were Alabama, Duke, UCF, NC State.”

However, given his special relationship with Sanders, Bill Goldberg reached out to the NFL legend, who was interested in having his son. Bill played a huge role in his son's commitment to Colorado. Gage recounted how he got convinced:

"My dad's advice was go to the program that stands out to you the most and the one you know that you will love. I already know at this moment that I will love Colorado and it will also be great to be learning from one of my dad's best friends ever."

Sanders and Bill were teammates at the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s. Before he was drafted in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, he was a defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs between 1987 and 1989.

Exploring Bill Goldberg’s son’s college football prospect

Gage Goldberg, standing at six feet tall and weighing 215 pounds, has an athletic pedigree most of his peers would find enviable. However, the younger Goldberg should know that it takes more than just pedigree to succeed as an athlete. His experience as a middle linebacker at Boerne Champion High School in Texas is enough to realize this.

The Colorado-bound athlete has had an amazing senior season, making the first-team all-district 12-5A selection in Texas. According to a Bleacher Report article, Gage had “154 total tackles, eight quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, a sack, a blocked field goal, and a safety.”

With his commitment to Colorado, Gage made a decision to be under one of the most renowned coaches for talent development in college football. Sanders’ project at Colorado is in its second year and is loaded with a lot of positive potential that Gage can now be a part of.

