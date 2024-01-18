45 days after splitting from Deion Sanders, $60M worth Tracey Edmonds unveils her new project from New Orleans

It has been 45 days since Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds called off their engagement and parted ways. Since then, Edmonds has been sharing her thoughts with her social media followers. On Wednesday, she unveiled her new work project from a new city. The film and TV producer took to Instagram to reveal that she was working from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds had to say about working from New Orleans in Louisiana.

“New Orleans… I’m so excited to be working here,” Edmonds wrote in her Instagram story, sharing the skyline of the city.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot from Instagram

In another Instagram post, Edmonds disclosed that she had a session of brainstorming with event planner Elise Gabrielle in the city. She posted a photo with Gabrielle and called the session ‘amazing’.

“Amazing brainstorming with Elise Gabrielle in New Orleans today,” she wrote, while asking for recommendations around the city.

The specifics of the project aren't public yet, but one thing is for sure true that fans will look forward to it with bated breath. The 56-year-old has produced a number of projects for film, TV and music industry, and all eyes will be on the $60 million-worth producer especially after her split with Coach Prime.

Also read: WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex fiancé Tracey Edmonds shares stunning New Year’s Eve looks on IG

Why did Tracey Edmonds part ways with Deion Sanders?

Days after an initial joint statement from the ex-couple, Tracey Edmonds opened up about the reasons of her split with Deion Sanders. She revealed that it was her idea to end the relationship after 12 years together as she wanted to focus on herself and her family. The 56-year-old also admitted to looking forward to the future where she would be treated with honesty and respect that she deserves.

Since the split, Edmonds has been active on social media. She even gave a tour of her home to the fans, taking them through her decorations for the holidays. She also opened up about her self care routine on Instagram, answering a burning question about stopping the aging process. According to Edmonds, it all starts with self care.

Also read: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders shows up to support daughter Shelomi amid wild snowstorm in Colorado - “Proud buff mom”