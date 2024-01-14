WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex fiancée Tracey Edmonds opens up about self-care routine in latest post on IG

The one thing that is common about most of Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds’ videos are comments about her ability to look youthful.

According to her, it all starts with self-care. She opened up about her enervating routine in the latest video, a snippet of which she shared with her Instagram followers.

Edmonds parted ways with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach last month. The couple was in a long-term relationship for more than a decade and were engaged for five years. They ended their relationship on seemingly amicable terms.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds said about her age-defying self-care process in her latest video.

“The number one question I always get asked is, ‘How do I slow down the aging process?’ Well, it all starts with self-care. And that means establishing a daily practice of nourishing your mind, body, and spirit,” Edmonds said in a snippet shared on Instagram.

Edmonds has amassed a large following on social media and keeps dropping videos related to her personal life and general life topics. She had previously given a tour of her home, showing off her holiday decorations.

The film and TV producer also shared a special message for the year 2024, asking fans to get their ‘rediscovery and shine on’ in the new year.

Tracey Edmonds’ life after breakup with Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds issued a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways last month. In the statement, the ex-couple affirmed their respect for each other despite calling off their engagement. Edmonds later thanked her online fans for their messages of support.

The 56-year-old later clarified that it was her decision to end the relationship that started way back in 2012.

She said that she had decided to prioritize herself and her family going forward and hoped for a future where she would be treated with ‘honesty and respect’.

