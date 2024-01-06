Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds broke up last month after a long relationship. Since then, Edmonds has made it a point to share uplifting messages for fans on social media. And her latest post on Instagram is a step in the same direction.

Edmonds took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with her 409,000+ followers on the social media platform. And she had a message for all of them going into 2024. She also wished everyone a happy flashback Friday while sharing a picture from an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences event.

Here is the message for the fans shared by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancée Tracy Edmonds.

“Happy FBF! Let's go and get our REDISCOVERY and SHINE ON in 2024!” Edmonds wrote in her Instagram story.

Tracey Edmond on Instagram

The film and TV producer keeps sharing uplifting posts on her social media pages. Recently she shared a video of herself as she decorated her house for the Christmas holiday. She talked about the energy she was stepping into the following weekend and sent love to those who were watching. The video also carried a message about turning good into better.

The 56-year old later shared her New Year Eve looks on Instagram. She wore a blue pantsuit for one of the looks while also donning a blue gown with golden stripes and side slit. She paired it with a fur coat and high heels.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds called off their engagement after five years

Not only was Tracey Edmonds in a 12-year relationship with Deion Sanders, but the couple was engaged for the last five years. They called it off through a joint social media statement, affirming their respect for each other amid the split.

Edmonds later revealed that it was her decision to end the relationship as she wanted to prioritize herself and her family. She also talked about a future where she would be valued and treated with honesty. It can also be seen as a dig at Coach Prime.

Sanders' ex-fiancée was a vocal supporter of the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2023 season. It would be interesting to see if she continues to follow the team while Coach Prime is still at the helm in Boulder.

