What channel is the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

There isn't much excitement for the week 10 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt college football matchup unless you're a fan of either team.

Auburn is an even 4-4 on the season heading into this matchup. But that's not to take away from their performances so far, especially against the top teams, which they lost to. One could say things just aren't panning out as much as they want, but with the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7 at the moment), there's a good chance they'll get their second straight win.

What else can be said about the Commodores at this point? Few predicted them to be competitive this year, and they're proving why. They started 2-0 and have now lost seven straight, looking for any glimmer of hope as the season winds down.

That said, here's everything you need to know to watch the upcoming Auburn vs. Vanderbilt college football tussle live. Who do you have winning?

What channel is the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game on?

TV Channel: SECN

Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt college football game this Saturday. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV, or you can just subscribe straight to Paramount+.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 4:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Auburn vs. Vanderbilt college football matchup is 4:30 PM E.T.

Auburn quarterback situation

Auburn QB1 Payton Thorne was the consensus best passer in the Tigers' most recent win over Mississippi State. In the win, he threw for 230 yards (20-for-26, 76.9 CMP%) and three touchdowns. He has 1,075 yards (100-156, 64.1 CMP%), 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions on the season.

One might notice that he's not much of a passer because Auburn's offense is far from a pass-heavy one. They're one of the better running teams in the SEC, according to The Tennesseean, and Thorne's backup, Robby Ashford, is a rushing-heavy QB.

Vanderbilt quarterback situation

AJ Swann and Ken Seals could see a good amount of action for the Commodores in this Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Week 10 matchup. Swann is the expected starter, having thrown for 1,290 yards (93-of-173, 53.8 CMP%) with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. But he's been nursing an injury and hasn't been at the top of his game lately, making way for Seals to see action.