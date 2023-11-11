What channel is the Mississippi State vs Texas A&M game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

For this week 11 clash featuring Mississippi State vs Texas A&M, one thing is for certain: their fans would've loved a far better season from either team.

The "other" Bulldogs on Georgia's side of the pond are currently 4-5 on the season. They're on a two-game losing skid right now and would definitely love to snap it one way or the other. One could argue that their last two losses were against relatively better teams, but that's beside the point: they need a win, and need it now.

On the side of Texas A&M, they're once again in the middle of a mediocre season under controversial head coach Jimbo Fisher. Things have been more or less this way during Fisher's five-year tenure, and it really hasn't improved. There were flashes of positivity for the Aggies these season, but they're few and far between.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That said, which team will break its losing spell for this game? You can answer this question if you catch the game live, and here's all the information about the broadcast.

What channel is the Mississippi State vs Texas A&M game on?

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN2 will be the broadcast network to air the Mississippi State vs Texas A&M college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Mississippi State vs Texas A&M college football matchup is 7:30 PM E.T.

Mississippi State quarterback situation

Mike Wright has been at the forefront of the Bulldogs' offense since erstwhile QB1 Will Rogers went down with an injury. He was important in Mississippi State's most recent, low-scoring win over Arkansas with numbers that will not pop out of any stat sheet. His splits in his most recent game were also okay, as he's been alternating with Chris Parson.

So come game day, Parson and Wright could once again see action against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M quarterback situation

One could argue that Texas A&M's quarterback situation is far better, with Max Johnson putting up decent numbers for the Aggies so far. But he's actually still nursing an injury sustained during their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels (via USA Today).

That said, Fisher has revealed he still plans to play Johnson against Mississippi State. It's no surprise, given how the 22-year-old has been stellar since he stepped in the shoes of injured Conner Weigman. If for clear reasons, Johnson can't play long, you can expect to see backup QBs for the Aggies.